Bucks back on Christmas, led by more complete Giannis Antetokounmpo

A reliable perimeter shot has taken longer but Antetokounmpo could be getting there. He made five 3-pointers last week when the Bucks beat the Lakers in a showdown for the NBA's best record and is hitting 34.2% while taking more than five per game, by far the most in his career. Like Michael Jordan and LeBron James before him, he was already good enough to be one of the best even before he developed a good jumper. Once they did, they became champions and Antetokounmpo, averaging 31 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists, could be on a similar path.

"We're certainly excited about what he's doing and how he's improving as a shooter just in general, including the 3," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said, "and we know that if he's making those and the way he can attack and get to the basket and get to the rim, it's just going to make things really, really difficult on the defense. So he's just got a lot of work to keep doing and he will do it."

Budenholzer also raves about Antetokounmpo's improved communication with his teammates. Antetokounmpo said he had been more comfortable leading by example, but understood that his voice needed to be heard more.