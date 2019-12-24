Bucks back on Christmas, led by more complete Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo had become such an attraction after just a few seasons in the league that ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy said a couple years ago he wanted to see the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, even if it was just a practice.
The jump out of the gym explosiveness, the ability to go end to end — or until wherever he decides to leap for a dunk — in just a few strides made Antetokounmpo a highlight waiting to happen. The league took notice and put the Bucks on the Dec. 25 schedule last year, their first appearance since 1977.
The Bucks are back this year, bringing the NBA's best record to Philadelphia powered by a much more complete MVP.
The athleticism that helped the Greek Freak score a career-best 52 points against the 76ers last March is still there, now bolstered by emerging leadership and outside shooting skills that might just make Milwaukee (27-4) the team to beat this season.
Things like sugar and soda are absent from his diet, with Antetokounmpo, who turned 25 this month, having learned what it takes to keep him available to play as often as he possible.
"Because when you're a rookie, you eat a burger before the game, you drink a Coke and you just go out there and play," he said. "But as you grow older you can't be doing that. You know that that's not going to last and once you realize that as fast as possible, that's going to help you take care of your body."
A reliable perimeter shot has taken longer but Antetokounmpo could be getting there. He made five 3-pointers last week when the Bucks beat the Lakers in a showdown for the NBA's best record and is hitting 34.2% while taking more than five per game, by far the most in his career. Like Michael Jordan and LeBron James before him, he was already good enough to be one of the best even before he developed a good jumper. Once they did, they became champions and Antetokounmpo, averaging 31 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists, could be on a similar path.
"We're certainly excited about what he's doing and how he's improving as a shooter just in general, including the 3," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said, "and we know that if he's making those and the way he can attack and get to the basket and get to the rim, it's just going to make things really, really difficult on the defense. So he's just got a lot of work to keep doing and he will do it."
Budenholzer also raves about Antetokounmpo's improved communication with his teammates. Antetokounmpo said he had been more comfortable leading by example, but understood that his voice needed to be heard more.
"I think going to the offseason, obviously you're growing up and you come back, you see the team and you realize this is your team and guys want to hear your voice and you do not just have to lead on the court, you've got to lead off the court also," he said. "So I just had to be more vocal and Coach Bud wants me to be more vocal and that's what I've been doing."
Unhealthy holiday
The Lakers are hoping LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy enough to play in their Christmas night matchup with the Clippers.
Plenty of other players won't be able to go.
The five-game schedule is a little lacking thanks to injuries. Toronto, hosting Boston in its first Christmas home game, is playing without Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell. Golden State, the team the Raptors beat for the NBA title, has been going without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, leaving the Warriors without much of their firepower — which they will likely need to beat high-scoring Houston at home.
And of course, New Orleans has played all season without No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, the chief reason the Pelicans got on the Christmas schedule in the first place. They visit Denver in the nightcap.
Polls will be open
Voting for the NBA All-Star Game opens Christmas morning before the games begin. Fans can vote at NBA.com or the NBA app, as well as Google.com, the Google app or the Google assistant.
Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while a media panel and the vote of all current players will account for 25 percent apiece.
Voting concludes on Jan. 20. The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 in Chicago.
Milwaukee Bucks (27-4, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1 p.m. CST
LINE: 76ers -1.5; over/under is 222.5
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Philadelphia.
The 76ers are 15-5 in conference play. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 13.8 fast break points per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 4.
The Bucks are 17-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 12-4 against opponents over .500.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 12.6 rebounds and averages 23 points. Tobias Harris has averaged 21 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
Khris Middleton is second on the Bucks scoring 18 points and grabbing 5.4 rebounds. Brook Lopez has averaged 5.5 rebounds and added 8.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 112 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 45.0 percent shooting.
Bucks: 9-1, averaging 120.2 points, 50.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 41.4 percent shooting.
INJURIES: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee).
Bucks: Dragan Bender: day to day (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: out (leg), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back).