Bucks announce signings of George Hill, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye

MILWAUKEE — George Hill is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks' backcourt.

The Bucks on Friday officially announced the signings of Hill, guard/forward Rodney Hood and forward Semi Ojeleye

Hill, 35, previously played for the Bucks from 2018-20 before leaving as part of the four-team trade that brought Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists during his two seasons with the Bucks. Hill shot an NBA-leading 46% from 3-point range in 2019-20.

He averaged 8.7 points this past season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.