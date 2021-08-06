 Skip to main content
Bucks announce signings of George Hill, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye

George Hill arms raised, AP photo

Milwaukee Bucks' George Hill reacts in front of Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart during the second half on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 116-91 in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals to win the series 4-1. 

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — George Hill is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks' backcourt.

The Bucks on Friday officially announced the signings of Hill, guard/forward Rodney Hood and forward Semi Ojeleye

The Bucks also officially announced they had re-signed forward Bobby Portis.

Hill, 35, previously played for the Bucks from 2018-20 before leaving as part of the four-team trade that brought Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists during his two seasons with the Bucks. Hill shot an NBA-leading 46% from 3-point range in 2019-20.

He averaged 8.7 points this past season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.

Hood, 28, averaged 4.5 points and 1.9 rebounds this past season with the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors. He scored 11 points per game and shot 49.3% from 3-point range in 2019-20 with Portland.

Ojeleye, 26, averaged 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 17 minutes in 46 games with the Boston Celtics this past season.

