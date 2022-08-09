 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bucks announce preseason schedule

Khris Middleton, AP generic file photo

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton drives past Chicago's DeMar DeRozan during the first half of Game 1 of their first round NBA playoff game on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Milwaukee Bucks released their preseason schedule on Monday, a five-game slate that begins Oct. 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum.

The schedule includes two games as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 — against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The games are the NBA’s first in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.

The preseason concludes with a road game against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 11 and at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 12.

