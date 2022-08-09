Bucks announce preseason schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks released their preseason schedule on Monday, a five-game slate that begins Oct. 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum.

The schedule includes two games as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 — against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The games are the NBA’s first in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.