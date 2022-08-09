Bucks announce preseason schedule

Associated Press
The Milwaukee Bucks released their preseason schedule on Monday, a five-game slate that begins Oct. 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum.
The schedule includes two games as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 — against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The games are the NBA’s first in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.
The preseason concludes with a road game against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 11 and at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 12.
Photos: Bucks fans celebrate NBA Finals win with parade
Spectators on rooftops, in buildings and lining the street gather to see the Bucks parade through downtown Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
With his family at his side, NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off the Larry O'Brien Trophy during Thursday's parade.
Bucks fans Nick Billings, left, and Patrick Cannon sing the national anthem.
Fans gather to hear Bucks players speak after the parade.
Bucks fan Danny Huffman, of Milwaukee, photographs the Bucks parade route along Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Confetti flies as the Bucks begin their parade through downtown Milwaukee.
A cutout of Giannis Antetokounmpo rides in the passenger seat as a truck towing Bucks staff drives through the parade route in downtown Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
The Bucks parade makes its way down Wisconsin Avenue surrounded by fans in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
A fan climbs a stoplight to get a better vantage point of Bucks players addressing the crowd gathered north of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
T.J. Trost plays catch with his dad as they wait for the start of the Bucks parade in downtown Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers waves to the crowd ahead of Milwaukee Bucks players and families in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks players, families and staff begin the parade route through Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Bucks TV analyst and legendary Bucks forward Marques Johnson throws an autographed basketball into the crowd.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, left, signs a t-shirt during the Bucks parade in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer celebrates with players, family and staff as the team parades through downtown Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Mamadi Diakite hoists the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy into the air as the Bucks parade through downtown Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
From left, the Marin Rivera siblings — Luis Angel, Citlalli and Adrian Jesus — play following the parade.
Patrick Murphy, left, and Harper Robson walk down Wisconsin Avenue towards the Deer District following the Bucks parade in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Jeremy Happel, photographs a group of friends, from left, Miller Happel, Dyllon Offutt, William Happel and Colin Happel with the Riverside marquee as the backdrop following the Bucks parade in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Ainslee Edwards, of Waukesha, watches coverage of the Bucks parade on a large screen outside of the Deer District in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Thousands of fans lined the streets of downtown Milwaukee on Thursday to celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks' second championship in franchise history. The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 Tuesday night to win the NBA Finals 4-2.
