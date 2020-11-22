Bucks agree to free agent deals with Bryn Forbes, Torrey Craig

The Milwaukee Bucks got some help for their bench Sunday.

Free agent shooting guard Bryn Forbes agreed to a two-year deal, his agent, Mike Lindeman, told ESPN.

The Bucks also reached an agreement with free agent small forward Torrey Craig, agents Dave Spahn and Austin Brown told ESPN.

Forbes, 27, played last season for the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 11.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 63 games, with 62 starts. He will have a player option in the second year of the deal, ESPN reported.

Craig, 29, averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 58 games last season for the Denver Nuggets, making 27 starts.