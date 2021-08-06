Bucks acquire guard Grayson Allen from Grizzlies

Former Duke standout Grayson Allen is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks acquired the 25-year-old guard in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN reported.
The Grizzlies will get guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks in return, sources said.
Allen had career highs in points (10.6), rebounds (3.2) and assists (2.2) per game this season for a Memphis team that was the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
Merrill, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, averaged 7.8 minutes per game while appearing in 30 games for Milwaukee, starting two.
