Long considered the favorites to acquire veteran Jae Crowder this season, the Milwaukee Bucks finally made it happen Thursday.

The Bucks got forward Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns as part of a four-team deadline trade that also included the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.

To complete the deal, the Bucks traded guard George Hill, center Serge Ibaka, forward Jordan Nwora and three second-round draft picks to the Pacers and two second-round draft picks to the Nets.

Crowder, 32, has not played this season after he and the Suns determined it was best for him to remain away while the organization sought to trade him. Phoenix finally pulled the trigger early Thursday, sending him to the Nets as part of a trade for Kevin Durant.

Crowder is in his 11th season in the NBA, having played in 735 career games (406 starts) with Dallas, Boston, Cleveland, Utah, Memphis, Miami and Phoenix. The former Marquette athlete has career averages of 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal per game and is a career 41.7% shooter from the field with a 34.6% mark from 3-point range.

Crowder (6-foot-6, 235 pounds) most recently played in 127 games (109 starts) with the Suns during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons where he averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.8 minutes per game. With Phoenix, Crowder shot 36.9% from three and averaged 2.2 made threes a game.

Crowder, who was originally selected by the Cavaliers with the 34th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, also has seen action in 107 playoff games, including NBA Finals appearances in 2021 with Phoenix and in 2020 with Miami. In his playoff career, Crowder is averaging 10.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.9 minutes per game.

Hill appeared in 35 games for the Bucks this season and averaged 5.0 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game.

Ibaka saw action in 16 contests during the 2022-23 season and averaged 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game.

Nwora averaged 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game over 38 games (3 starts) this season.