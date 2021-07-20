Bucks a Wisconsin team even a Minnesotan can love. But why?

The Bucks don't even come close to registering as a rival for the Timberwolves. They don't play in the same conference, with the Bucks shuffled off to the East while the Wolves toil away (some would say unfairly) in the West. They play twice a year, and rarely are both (if either) good at the same time. It's pretty much just another game on the schedule.

Even in recent years, as the Bucks have risen in the standings — and now sit just one game from winning an NBA title — I have detected more hints of admiration from Wolves/Minnesota fans than angst over their success.

Perhaps, as Reusse suggested on the podcast, it's because a Wolves fan can look at Milwaukee's success and imagine such things happening in Minnesota. After all, the NBA is perhaps the most market-driven league in all of major U.S. pro sports, so a mid-market Midwest team breaking through is a big deal.

Maybe it's impossible to dislike Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-way Bucks star who not only stuck around in Milwaukee but elevated that franchise and overcame an injury to star in these finals.

Or it could just be as simple as the detachment we feel from any rivalry, geography-based or otherwise, with the Bucks.