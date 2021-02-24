Bucks' 36-game second-half schedule released

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will open the second half of their season at home against the New York Knicks on Thursday, March 11, according to team schedules released Wednesday by the NBA.

The 36-game slate features a number of challenging matchups, including three against current Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia 76ers; two each against the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets; and one against the Indiana Pacers. All four are vying for the top seed in the East, which Milwaukee claimed in each of the past two seasons.

Of those eight games, seven will be played at Fiserv Forum where the Bucks are 12-4 heading into Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, with the Pacers and Celtics arriving during a five-game homestand March 20-27.

The Bucks then head west for 9 of their next 10 on the road. That stretch begins with games against the Clippers and Lakers in Los Angeles, followed by stops in Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco and Dallas.

After a quick stop at home to host Charlotte, it's back on the road again for a swing through Orlando, Minnesota and Atlanta.

The final month has the Bucks playing six of nine at home, starting with two games in three nights against Brooklyn.