Bucks' 3-game trip starts Wednesday against Raptors in Tampa

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks head back on the road Wednesday night for a three-game trip against the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets.
Unlike previous meetings with the Raptors, the Bucks didn't have to pack their passports.
Because of travel restrictions in place to guard against spread of COVID-19, the Raptors have moved their home games from Toronto's Air Canada Centre to Amalie Arena in Tampa, home to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning.
Following their meeting with the Raptors, the Bucks will visit the Pelicans on Friday night in New Orleans then Charlotte to face the Hornets on Saturday night before returning to Milwaukee to host Portland on Monday night.
Here are three storylines to watch as the Bucks hit the road:
Raptors seek stability
After starting the season 2-8, the Raptors have started to turn their season around and had won four of five heading into a back-to-pack against the Pacers. Toronto won the first meeting 107-102 but looked sloppy the next night in a 129-114 loss.
The second of those contests marked the return of Kyle Lowry to the Raptors' lineup. The All-Star guard missed Toronto's two previous games with a toe infection but made just 2 of 11 shots —including one of five 3-point attempts — and finished with 12 points in 33 minutes, capping off his night with a fourth-quarter ejection.
While Lowry was back, the Raptors were still shorthanded as Pascal Siakam sat out a second straight game with a left knee injury. Siakam, currently Toronto's second-leading scorer with 18.6 points per game, is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game.
"I think it makes sense to say that when you’re missing a guy, you have got to have everybody’s energy up a tick," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "But I kind of would like to say we’d like to play up a tick or at a certain energy or effort anyway. I think that’s who we’ve got to be. That has to be our identity whether guys are in or not. That’s really all that I’m after and the point that I’ve been making here for a week. When it’s time for the ball to go up, pull up our socks, dig in and go to work.”
After blowing a 2-0 lead to Toronto during the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, the Bucks won the season series against the Raptors last season, winning twice during the regular season before falling 114-106 during a seeding-round game in the bubble on Aug. 1.
The teams will meet twice more during the first half of this season, with both games taking place in Milwaukee on Feb. 16 and 18.
Increased role for Craig
Torrey Craig saw his first significant action of the season Sunday, scoring four points with two rebounds and two assists over 13 minutes in the Bucks' 129-115 victory over the Hawks.
Prior to Sunday, Craig had appeared in just two games — Milwaukee's second and third of the season — and saw just over 12 minutes of action. He suffered a facial fracture against the Knicks on Dec. 27 and was sidelined for the next nine games, then sat out three more before returning to action Sunday night.
“I was just waiting it out, just being patient,” Craig said. “The season is just getting started. I know coach is still trying to figure out rotations and guys playing with each other and things like that.”
The Bucks signed Craig to a one-year, $1.6 million contract this offseason largely because of his defensive abilities, which have allowed him to effectively guard talented players such as Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James during his three seasons with the Denver Nuggets.
Although his time on the court was limited, both because of injuries and head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotations, Craig's effort in practice made a positive impression on his teammates who are looking forward to his contributions in actual games.
“In practice he’s been always guarding the best player on the team, being able to be in passing lanes, rebounding the ball, being active with his hands — he has great hands obviously,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “We need that from him. We need that toughness. We need him definitely to be there every single night. We need him offensively to make the right play and knock down shots and screen hard; a road to the basket for easy layups. I’m happy that he’s back and we’re definitely going to need him more.”
Giannis climbing the ladder
Antetokounmpo's 27 points against the Hawks gave him 11,007 for his career and moved him past Marques Johnson into sixth place on the Bucks' all-time scoring list.
Antetokounmpo shrugged off the accomplishment but noted being mentioned among someone such as Johnson, a franchise icon who's now a member of the team's broadcast crew, was an honor.
"It's a matter of hard work that pays off. But how I feel about that, the way I am, it doesn't really matter to me but obviously it's as great compliment passing an all-time great like Marques Johnson," Antetokounmpo said.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the Bucks' record with 14,211 points, followed by Glenn Robinson (12,010), Sidney Moncrief (11,594), Michael Redd (11,554) and Bobby Dandridge (11,478).
Antetokounmpo has averaged 1,514 points per season since entering the league in 2013. Should he score at least that many points this season, he'd pass all but Abdul-Jabbar.
"My goal is to keep improving and I know things like that are going to come," he said. "It's part of it, but I have a goal in my head: have fun and keep playing hard, compete every single night, help my teammates, be in a good place mentally, physically and as for as long as I do that, I'm going to be good and things like this are going to happen. One day maybe I'll be No. 1 but it starts today, it starts right now, it starts with the hard work you put in today and the next day and the next day after that.”
