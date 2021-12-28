Buck belt Magic for fourth straight victory

The Bucks outscored the Magic 40-21 in the second quarter, led by as much as 29 late in the first half and withstood a 19-0 third-quarter run by Orlando, which dropped to 2-12 at home. Orlando also got within 106-98 with 7:15 to play.

However, Milwaukee responded with seven straight points to all but seal the game and beat the Magic for a third time this season.

Orlando had six players out with injuries, and Terrence Ross, Mo Bamba, Chuma Okeke and Mychal Mulder couldn't play because they were in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Knock on wood

Budenholzer sounded almost embarrassed on Tuesday when discussing his team’s luck with good health — both on the injury front and COVID-19. The Bucks entered Tuesday with only Brook Lopez (back surgery) out of action.

“When you look around the league and see what other teams are having to do, we’re very fortunate,” Budenholzer said. “We felt like when (GM) Jon (Horst) put together the roster, it was going to be very deep. It’s a good place to be, but it’ll probably change tonight, tomorrow or sometime soon. But we’ll take it while we have it.”

In the paint