Brook Lopez doubles as chemistry professor for Milwaukee Bucks

It's a process that has helped Budenholzer shape the Bucks into the Antetokounmpo-led juggernaut they've become but more specifically, it's helped foster the kind of chemistry and unity that makes such success possible.

Never has that been more important than right now, as the Bucks and 21 other teams involved in the NBA's restart are sequestered together in an attempt to finish the season and crown a champion.

"The camaraderie on this team is so great," Lopez said. "It's not something that has to be said or forced because guys just want to be around each other and that's the way it is. Everyone is friends with everyone else; there's no lying, there's no pretense about anything. That's just the way it is."

With Lopez often serving as a combination travel agent, activities consultant, entertainment director and concierge, the Bucks have found ways to keep themselves occupied when not on the court. During a day off Tuesday, Lopez was part of a group of players who played a round on one of resort's golf courses.

"There’s a bunch of different activities that we can do to get outside, get in the sun and get our bodies away from the court a little bit," Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo said. "But we still had the option to get some work in if we wanted to.”