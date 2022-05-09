'Broke the code'? Physical play called into question during NBA playoffs

Physical basketball plays are suddenly coming into question with emotions at an all-time high during these playoffs: So, what becomes too much on the big stage when stars hit the floor hard or get hurt?

Golden State guard Gary Payton II went down and is sidelined indefinitely with a broken left elbow after Dillon Brooks clobbered him over the head on a fast break layup attempt last week in Memphis.

Ja Morant injured his right knee again during the Grizzlies’ 142-112 Game 3 loss on Saturday night that gave the Warriors a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals. Morant took to Twitter to express his disgust that Jordan Poole “broke the code” by grabbing his knee — then the Grizzlies guard promptly deleted his post. Poole said he was simply trying to get the ball.

As the Bucks and Boston Celtics also prepared to resume their Eastern Conference series Monday with Milwaukee at home and up 2-1, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about a “code” and he acknowledged he didn’t know what that meant while asking for more information — then was told of Morant’s injury.

“There’s a competitiveness and a physicality that’s respected, that’s expected, and then if it crosses the line I think that some of the language that league uses is good,” Budenholzer said.

“If it’s excessive, if it’s dangerous, those are the types of things that are breaking the code. The players, these guys they’re trying to win. It’s competitive, the blood is boiling, but these guys all know this is a profession, this what they do for a living. Nobody wants to be on the other end of something that’s excessive and dangerous or crossing the code or cracking the code or whatever it is.”

There were several notable physical plays in the Bucks-Celtics series, too, such as Boston’s Robert Williams being elbowed in the face by Bobby Portis as both tangled under the basket while pursuing the ball. Williams went to the locker room but returned to the game.

The two teams have alternated wins so far, with the Celtics’ 109-86 Game 2 triumph sandwiched between two Bucks victories. Milwaukee squandered a 14-point lead Saturday but rallied in the final minute to win 103-101. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points and made the go-ahead basket with 44.3 seconds left. Boston’s Al Horford had a potential tying tip-in just after the final buzzer.

Free throw opportunities

The Celtics had 34 free throw attempts and the Bucks just 17 in Game 3. Boston rallied down the stretch by driving to the basket and drawing fouls. In the fourth quarter, the Celtics were 8 of 11 from the line while the Bucks didn’t attempt a single free throw.

“We’ve got to do a better job of keeping them off the free throw line,” Budenholzer said afterward. “Giannis has got to continue to be in attack mode. Our team’s got to be in attack mode. We’ve got to flip the free throw game. You’re fortunate to win a game when a team shoots twice as many free throws as you do.”

Pressure is on

Three-time All-Star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shot 4 of 19 overall, missed all six of his 3-point attempts and scored just 10 points in Game 3 while being guarded primarily by Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday.

Tatum said he’s been dealing with a wrist issue for the last two months but added that it didn’t affect his play. He was holding his left wrist after getting fouled by Antetokounmpo on a dunk that resulted in a three-point play.

From the infirmary

Bucks forward Khris Middleton remains unavailable and will miss a seventh straight playoff game with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Budenholzer hasn’t ruled out the possibility Middleton could return later this series.