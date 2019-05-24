David Bakhtiari - Bucks vs. Raptors

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari chugs a beer during the first half of Game 2 of the Bucks' first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons April 17 in Milwaukee. Bakhtiari upped the ante when he challenged teammate Aaron Rodgers to a chugging contest during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final between the Bucks and Toronto Raptors on May 23 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

 AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got sucked into a beer chugging contest, and it didn't go that well for him.

Teammate David Bakhtiari had no trouble downing three cups when he was shown on the video board during the Milwaukee Bucks' 105-99 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final.

The camera panned to Rodgers, who was introduced as a " 'Game of Thrones' extra & NFL MVP", and he could only finish about half of one, drawing scorn from some fans.

Brewers star Christian Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, refused to be upstaged in Milwaukee as he had no trouble chugging a beer later in the game.

The beer challenges didn't end there, as fan in a No. 69 Bakhtiari Packers jersey also took on the lineman in a chugging contest, with the back and forth being shown on the video board to the delight of the sold-out Fiserv Forum crowd. 

