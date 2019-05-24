MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got sucked into a beer chugging contest, and it didn't go that well for him.
Teammate David Bakhtiari had no trouble downing three cups when he was shown on the video board during the Milwaukee Bucks' 105-99 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final.
The camera panned to Rodgers, who was introduced as a " 'Game of Thrones' extra & NFL MVP", and he could only finish about half of one, drawing scorn from some fans.
🍻 @DavidBakhtiari and @AaronRodgers12 go head-to-head in a beer chugging competition!! #GoPackGo | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/etedPaiJ9G— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019
Brewers star Christian Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, refused to be upstaged in Milwaukee as he had no trouble chugging a beer later in the game.
In Wisconsin MVP’s crush beers. @ChristianYelich | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/qTnMl4K3eN— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019
The beer challenges didn't end there, as fan in a No. 69 Bakhtiari Packers jersey also took on the lineman in a chugging contest, with the back and forth being shown on the video board to the delight of the sold-out Fiserv Forum crowd.
HE'S NOT DONE!! 🍻— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019
This time @DavidBakhtiari has a chugging competition with a fan!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/GfxFMnfpHX