Bouncing back: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Magic to even playoff series

After Vucevic made a jump shot to cut Milwaukee’s lead to four with 5:34 left in the first quarter, the Magic missed their next 13 field-goal attempts. Orlando wouldn’t make another basket and fell behind by 16 before Ross hit a jumper with 9:48 remaining until halftime.

But the Magic then missed their next six shots as the Bucks stretched their lead to 23.

Milwaukee led 64-43 at the intermission, with Antetotkounmpo capping the first half by dunking off Connaughton's pass with four-tenths of a second remaining.

Orlando made it somewhat interesting in the second half.

Vucevic scored 16 points in the third quarter alone to help the Magic cut the deficit to 12, though Milwaukee got the margin back up to 20 by the end of the period. Orlando continued to hang around and made it 101-92 on Fultz's jumper with 3:56 left, but the Magic couldn’t get any closer.

TIP-INS