Bonzie Colson had 18 points and Jock Landale chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds as the Bucks (1-1) posted an 89-83 victory against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) in NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Milwaukee held Atlanta to 34-percent shooting from the floor.
Jordan Sibert led the Hawks with 22 points. He was 4 of 14 from the field but made all 10 free throw attempts. Tahjere McCall added 16 points and seven rebounds for Atlanta (0-1), who only played eight players.
NBA Summer League play resumed one day after an earthquake in the area forced two games to be shortened and another to be canceled.
The NBA Summer League games are being played at two venues on the UNLV campus — the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. The NBA said a survey was completed by two separate independent structural engineers on Saturday, which determined the facilities were safe.
The overhead scoreboard at the Thomas & Mack Center swayed during the quake, which caused major concern about safety. The floor in the Cox arena sustained minor damage that was repaired.