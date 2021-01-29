Big early deficit dooms Bucks against Pelicans

After that, the Pelicans maintained a lead close to 10 points until less than two minutes remained.

The Pelicans, who came in having won just two of their previous 10 games, put together one of their best first halves of the season.

They shot 57.1% in the first 24 minutes, including 12 of 21 from 3-point range. And they led by as many as 29 when Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a layup over Brook Lopez and high off the glass, then intercepted Antetokounmpo's pass and drove straight back to the hoop for a dunk to make it 47-28.

Bledsoe, who came to New Orleans from Milwaukee as part of the multiple-team Holiday trade, hit five of his first six 3-point shots and had 17 points before halftime.

Pelicans reserve guard Josh Hart made all four of his shots in the second quarter, three from deep.

The Bucks struggled even to make open shots, hitting 37%, and turned the ball over eight times in the first two quarters..

Middleton missed his first five shots before finally hitting a mid-range jumper with 1:24 left in the second quarter. Soon after, Middleton converted a steal from Nicolo Melli into a breakaway layup, trimming New Orleans lead to 68-45 at halftime.

Honoring Holiday