Better defense Sam Merrill's goal in second stint with Bucks

"That's always been the big question with me," Merrill said. "I actually did not shoot the ball well down there — I missed a ton of wide-open 3s and couldn't even make a free throw — but I thought I had a good five games on the defensive end, rebounding and guarding some tougher guys."

The Bucks brought Merrill back to Milwaukee over the weekend when two-way guard Jaylen Adams was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol. Merrill returned to the floor Sunday night and missed his only shot attempt while playing the final 2 minutes, 40 seconds of the Bucks' 128-115 victory over Sacramento.

With point guard Jrue Holiday still in the safety protocol, Merrill has an opportunity for more playing time Tuesday night when the Bucks host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I definitely feel like I'm better, just from a confidence standpoint," Merrill said. "I don't know what my role is now or going forward but whatever it is, I'm just going to try and do it to the best of my ability. Even if it's still only playing at the end of games, I'll do the best I can whenever I get a chance to get in there."

Fans return