Better block than LeBron's? Giannis' rim denial earns raves

Crashing the boards

One of the Suns’ major priorities heading into Game 5 will be trying to get more competitive on the glass after the Bucks continually converted offensive rebounds into baskets the last two games.

The Bucks outscored the Suns 19-7 in second-chance points Wednesday after having a 20-2 edge in that category in Game 3. The two teams were even at 26-all in second-chance points through the first two games of the series.

“They’re coming to the glass with a great deal of force,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “We’ve got to meet them outside the paint. It just boils down to that. You can’t wait for those guys to get to the paint to try to box them out.”

Taking his licks

Suns forward Cam Johnson has exemplified the grueling nature of this series.

Johnson arrived for his postgame news conference Wednesday sporting a visible scratch on the right side of his head, relatively close to his eye.

Three nights earlier, Johnson was lying on the floor in pain midway through the fourth quarter after tangling with Antetokounmpo in the paint. Johnson said afterward he took a shot to the rib that knocked the wind out of him and that his abdomen cramped up in the process.