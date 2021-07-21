 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Believe in your dreams': Giannis Antetokounmpo caps improbable rise to stardom as NBA Finals MVP
0 Comments
topical alert
NBA FINALS | NOTES

'Believe in your dreams': Giannis Antetokounmpo caps improbable rise to stardom as NBA Finals MVP

  • 0

MILWAUKEE — Three weeks ago, a knee injury left Giannis Antetokounmpo looking 50/50 to return for the rest of the Bucks' playoff run.

Look at him now.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon about the NBA-record $228 million 5-year contract extension he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. 

The Greek Freak delivered perhaps the best performance of his career at the best possible moment and can now add an NBA Finals MVP award to his two regular-season MVP trophies. Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in a series-clinching 105-98 Game 6 victory that ended the Bucks' 50-year title drought.

A half century ago, it was Lew Alcindor — before he was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — earning the MVP honors for the Bucks by averaging 27 points and 18.5 rebounds in a four-game sweep of Baltimore. This time, it was another big man leading the way as Antetokounmpo became the first player to average 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 61.8%.

He followed that up by saying how his improbable rise to stardom should serve as a inspiration to others.

Dane and Scott react live to the Milwaukee Bucks capturing the 2021 NBA title and debate who the worst NBA championship teams of all-time may be.

"Believe in your dreams," Antetokounmpo said. "Whatever you feel, when you feel down, when things don't look like it's going to happen for you or you might not make it in your career — it might be basketball, it might be anything Just believe in what you're doing and keep working. Don't let nobody tell you who you can't be or what you can't do."

Antetokounmpo was an easy choice for the MVP honor after also adding 14 rebounds and five blocks in Game 6. He had at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in three of the six games in this series.

He did all that while dealing with a hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

"It's just completely awe-inspiring, his performance tonight, this whole series, this whole year," Bucks center Brook Lopez said.

Antetokounmpo initially feared the injury was more serious and would keep him out of action for an entire year. He instead was back on the floor a week later for the start of the NBA Finals.

He collected 20 points and 17 rebounds in a Game 1 loss. He followed that up with at least 41 points and 12 rebounds in each of the next two games.

Then he played major roles in the two signature plays of this series.

First he blocked Deandre Ayton's dunk attempt to prevent Phoenix from tying Game 4 with just over a minute left. And after Jrue Holiday made a steal with the Bucks protecting a one-point lead in the final minute of Game 5, the 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo raced down the court and was on the receiving end of Holiday's alley-oop that helped clinch the game.

He saved his finest outing for the championship clincher, scoring nearly half the Bucks' points.

Antetokounmpo collected 20 points in the third quarter alone to help Milwaukee rally from a 47-42 halftime deficit, though the game was still tied 77-all heading into the final period.

He had 27 of the Bucks' 48 total points through the game's middle two quarters. And after making just 55.6% of his free throws in his first 20 games of this postseason, Antetokounmpo went 17 of 19 from the line Tuesday night.

"It's hard to find more words to describe what Giannis does," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "But the way he made his free throws, the way he did everything, stepped up, the poise, the confidence, the leadership. He has been working on it. We say we want Giannis to get to the free throw line. We believe. We talked about it this past summer. To win a championship, you've got to make free throws and you've got to make shots."

Antetokounmpo's rapid recovery to lead Milwaukee to it first title since 1971 represents the crowning achievement in Antetokounmpo's remarkable rise to NBA stardom.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo noted this week he hadn't even started playing basketball in 2007, when LeBron James made his first finals appearance. His rare blend of size and athleticism made him the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 draft, and he made his first All-Star appearance four years later.

He earned back-to-back MVP honors in 2019 and 2020 while leading the Bucks to the league's best regular-season record each of those years, but they kept falling short in the playoffs. The Bucks blew a 2-0 lead to Toronto in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals, then lost to Miami in the second round.

Antetokounmpo kept his faith in the Bucks by signing a supermax extension in December.

"There was a job that had to be finished," Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo also decided to take a different mental approach.

He acknowledged getting too caught up in the emotional swings of each win and loss earlier in his career. He stayed more level-headed this year while also emerging as a more vocal leader.

That strategy allowed the Bucks to erase 2-0 deficits in the second round against Brooklyn and again in these finals. It helped Antetokounmpo deal with the uncertainty in the immediate aftermath of his injury.

And now it has him on the highest of highs as the MVP of a league championship series.

NBA Finals Most Valuable Players

2021 - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

2020 - LeBron James, L.A. Lakers

2019 - Kawhi Leonard, Toronto

2018 - Kevin Durant, Golden State

2017 - Kevin Durant, Golden State

2016 - LeBron James, Cleveland

2015 - Andre Iguodala, Golden State

2014 - Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio

2013 - LeBron James, Miami

2012 - LeBron James, Miami

2011 - Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

2010 - Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2009 - Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2008 - Paul Pierce, Boston

2007 - Tony Parker, San Antonio

2006 - Dwyane Wade, Miami

2005 - Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2004 - Chauncey Billups, Detroit

2003 - Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2002 - Shaquille O'Neal, L.A. Lakers

2001 - Shaquille O'Neal, L.A. Lakers

2000 - Shaquille O'Neal, L.A. Lakers

1999 - Tim Duncan, San Antonio

1998 - Michael Jordan, Chicago

1997 - Michael Jordan, Chicago

1996 - Michael Jordan, Chicago

1995 - Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston

1994 - Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston

1993 - Michael Jordan, Chicago

1992 - Michael Jordan, Chicago

1991 - Michael Jordan, Chicago

1990 - Isiah Thomas, Detroit

1989 - Joe Dumars, Detroit

1988 - James Worthy, L.A. Lakers

1987 - Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1986 - Larry Bird, Boston

1985 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1984 - Larry Bird, Boston

1983 - Moses Malone, Philadelphia

1982 - Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1981 - Cedric Maxwell, Boston

1980 - Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1979 - Dennis Johnson, Seattle

1978 - Wes Unseld, Washington

1977 - Bill Walton, Portland

1976 - Jo Jo White, Boston

1975 - Rick Barry, Golden State

1974 - John Havlicek, Boston

1973 - Willis Reed, New York

1972 - Wilt Chamberlain, L.A. Lakers

1971 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1970 - Willis Reed, New York

1969 - Jerry West, L.A. Lakers

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Carl Craig reacts to Forward Madison FC's exhibition loss to Atlético Morelia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics