Jolene Anderson is coming home.

Anderson, the leading scorer in University of Wisconsin women’s basketball history, was announced Wednesday as the first player to sign with the Wisconsin Glo, the new Oshkosh-based team in the Global Women’s Basketball Association.

“I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to play back in Wisconsin, in front of the people who have helped me achieve so much in my life and for the state I call home,” said Anderson, the Port Wing native who scored 2,132 points in her UW career from 2004-08.

Anderson, a second-round pick in the 2008 WNBA draft, has played professionally overseas for 11 years, most recently with Umana Reyer Venezia in Italy.

“We thought it was appropriate that Jolene is the first player we announce for the Glo,” said Brad Fischer, the team’s general manager. “She is one of the greatest women’s basketball players this state has ever seen and an absolute legend in our sport here. I can’t wait for our fans and young girls to see her play.”

The Glo will begin play in May at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, home of the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks G League team.

The GWBA season runs through August with games being played on weekends. Other teams in the league are located in St. Louis; Topeka, Kansas; Flint, Michigan; and Nashville.