Bad news for Bucks? With dominant win over Bulls, championship-contending Nets have arrived

It's clear with this victory the Nets are not pretenders. They very much so belong in the conversation — right up there with the Warriors, Suns and Bucks — even if their record against those teams doesn't hold water.

The Nets' record against those teams, just like their record against the Bulls, should be erased from their win-loss tally. They are a totally different team now with Irving back in the rotation.

Irving shot only 4-of-10 from the field for nine points on the night, but his presence opened the floor for the other stars. With more attention on Irving, Harden played one of his most aggressive games of the year. He finished with 25 points and 16 assists, providing a steady flow of scoring and playmaking that carried the Nets all night.

And Kevin Durant did his damage, notably in the third quarter, when he hit shot after shot to bury the Bulls beneath the floorboards at the United Center. Durant finished with a game-high 27 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. He also dished nine assists and shot 10-of-11 from the foul line. Patty Mills also broke free from his shooting slump. After shooting 7-of-33 from downtown in his last five games, Mills came off the bench and shot 6-of-8 from 3 for 21 points on the night.