Back to work: Bucks, Lakers again try to get to second round

The Orlando Magic are going to be thrilled to see the Milwaukee Bucks take the floor on Saturday for Game 5 of their matchup.

And they'll be even happier if they can face them again in a Game 6 on Monday.

The NBA playoffs - which stopped for three days after the Bucks refused to take the floor on Wednesday in protest of the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin this past weekend - are set to resume. The first game on the slate is Game 5 of the Orlando-Milwaukee Eastern Conference first-round series, with the Bucks holding a 3-1 lead and putting the Magic on the brink of elimination.

"We're all united in this fight," Magic coach Steve Clifford said Friday. "We support the Bucks and what they did. I think it's ended up being a very positive thing. If you look at it, it was the impetus for the WNBA, for other teams in the NBA, for baseball ... a bunch of college football teams, it was a positive occurrence. What they did kept the conversation going."

Now, the Magic will aim to keep their season going. So will the Portland Trail Blazers.