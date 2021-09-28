At NBA media days, COVID-19 and vaccines remain dominant topics

The Spurs have a fully vaccinated roster, Popovich said. The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers said last week that they would have the same, and some other clubs — including Utah, Portland, Houston and Charlotte — said they were at the 100% mark.

Other teams are close to being fully vaccinated.

Miami will be by the start of the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity Monday because the Heat vaccine rate has not publicly revealed by the team.

Toronto general manager Bobby Webster said the Raptors are “one dose” away from being there, as did Atlanta GM Travis Schlenk.

Leaguewide, the rate is believed to be around 90% and climbing.

“There is still a lot of stuff going on out there,” Popovich said. “You see all the bumps in cases here and there. You see all the areas where people are not vaccinated. It’s a double-edged sword. I think we are in good shape right now. We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure we can be safe, which means we’ve got to be disciplined day to day to day to day.”