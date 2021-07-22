'At each step, we got very lucky,' Co-owner Marc Lasry says of Bucks' incredible turnaround

Only seven years ago, when Marc Lasry and Wes Edens purchased the Bucks for about one-quarter the going rate for NBA franchises these days, the team was in the pit of the NBA.

The Bucks finished dead-last in the cavernous and empty Bradley Center with 67 losses, without much evidence that the skinny rookie from Greece would be so much more than a very difficult last name to spell.

Lasry, a Wall Street billionaire, entered this small-market domain in the midst of 18 straight years without a Bucks playoff series victory. They were dead-last in attendance.

And on Tuesday night, they captured the franchise's first title in 50 years, celebrating inside a new $524 million arena and with 65,000 Bucks fans watching outside on a Jumbotron.

An incredible turnaround.

"At each moment, and each step in time, we got very lucky," Lasry told the New York Daily News in a phone interview. "We wanted to build the arena and were able to build it, and the state ending up coming through, the city came through so that we could build the arena. Then being able to sort've put the team together. Giannis staying as well.

"It sort've feels like this was our moment in time."