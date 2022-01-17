As NBA prepares to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Oscar Robertson also remembers

“When I was younger there were so many things couldn’t do,” Robertson said. “I couldn’t go here or there, had to ride in the back of the bus when I went back to see my grandparents in Tennessee, and all these types of things. But these things, you become aware of them. The players today didn’t have to go through any of that. They’ve only read about it.”

NBA teams have been paying tribute to King in many ways in recent days. Teams have been warming up in shirts bearing the message “Now is the time to make justice a reality for all," a nod to a line he used in his famous “I Have A Dream" speech in 1963.

Some teams are also taking part in other ways; 10 clubs are planning youth events in their cities as part of the “Team Up For Change" initiative that focuses on “uniting, inspiring and activating around a shared commitment and call for racial equality and social justice." The Washington Wizards held a roundtable discussion late last week on how King still impacts the push for social change — and Wizards forward Daniel Gafford said it's important for even pro athletes to find time to help their communities.

“There's 24 hours in a day," Gafford said. “There's always time you can put in."