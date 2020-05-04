Arash Markazi: What might NBA playoffs look like with no crowd? Epic, Magic Johnson says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LOS ANGELES — There is a good chance that if the NBA season comes back the games will be played without fans, and there's plenty of speculation about how that may feel for the players.

Magic Johnson thinks he knows, because he experienced it.

In 1992, the United States' basketball "Dream Team" held a scrimmage in Monte Carlo that came to be known as "The Greatest Game Nobody Ever Saw."

It earned a segment in Sunday's Episode 5 of the ESPN documentary "The Last Dance," probably because Michael Jordan has called it "The best game I ever played in" — 10 first-ballot Hall of Famers going head to head.

On the line were bragging rights, and that's all it took. Johnson can only imagine the intensity if an NBA championship were on the line.

"When you're going for something and you get past those first few minutes, you don't know the difference because your competitive juices kick in," Johnson said during a recent interview. "They're going to play the game that they love and they're going to play it 150% like they do with the fans in the stands.