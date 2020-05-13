AP Source: Poll of NBA players shows desire to play, if safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, whose team wouldn't be headed to the playoffs and was preparing to play home games in an empty arena because of the virus threat before the league suspended the season, told radio station 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area on Tuesday that he believes the Warriors' season is over.

"We'll be good soldiers. If the league asks us to play more games, we'll play," Kerr said. "I don't anticipate that happening, but we'll be ready if it does. And in the meantime, you know, it's not my decision, it's not our decision -- it's the NBA's decision, what to do, when to do it."

NBA players had somewhat different reactions. Memphis' Ja Morant, the likely frontrunner for rookie of the year, tweeted that he wants to play. And Orlando guard Evan Fournier said international soccer inching toward a return "gives me hope" that the NBA can do the same.

"Everybody in the league, we want to finish this year," Cleveland's Larry Nance Jr. said earlier Tuesday. "One, obviously because we love the game, but at the same time there's a serious chance of us missing out on, what, 20-plus percent of our contracts, which is for a lot of guys pretty significant."

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 with 259 regular season games remaining, or roughly one-fifth of the season.