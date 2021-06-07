Annihilation: Nets clobber Bucks to go up 2-0 in Eastern Conference semifinal series

He left Game 1 after 43 seconds with tightness of that hamstring, but the Nets shook that off to win 115-107. The Nets haven't given a timetable for his return, though he didn't appear too hurt going out under the backboard to holler toward Durant after his driving layup made it 95-65 after three.

The onslaught came quickly. A three-point game midway through the first quarter became 36-19 by the end of it after the Nets closed with a 23-9 surge. Durant scored 13 points, playing the entire quarter.

He and Irving sat to start the second but the Nets opened with a 7-2 burst to push the lead to 43-21 on Blake Griffin’s 3-pointer.

Griffin had the highlight play of the half, cutting along the baseline to take a pass from Brown and swoop in for the slam, with Antetokounmpo turning his head away at the last second so the ball couldn’t crash down on top of him.

Who could blame the Bucks for not wanting to look?

The lead ballooned to 27 late in the half before Brooklyn took a 65-41 cushion to the locker room.

Middleton's misses