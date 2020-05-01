Amid coronavirus shutdown, NBA hasn't given up on salvaging the regular season

"We're just not ready to set a date yet in terms of how long we could wait before we no longer would be able to continue this season," Silver said. "I would just say everything is on the table, including potentially delaying the start of next season. Again, we just need more information."

The push to play can be categorized by three different motivators. First, the NBA and team owners see sport as a valuable distraction at a time when the public could use it. Second, since the NBA was the first to shutter, the league feels like a leader in the fight against the pandemic and wants to be an active participant in a return to play.

The third component is money.

With revenues choked, particularly from lack of ticket sales, the league has to try to protect its relationship with television partners, who injected a reported $24 billion into the league with a nine-year commitment that began in 2014. If there are no games, the NBA will have to satisfy its commitments to broadcasters, either in refunds or future considerations.