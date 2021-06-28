All eyes on Trae Young's ankle after freak encounter with ref in Hawks' Game 3 loss to Bucks

"I don't know how bad it is, but he was definitely limping," teammate Danilo Gallinari said. "I'm guessing he was not feeling very good."

Even though Young finished with 35 points, the Hawks bogged down offensively in the closing minutes, allowing the Bucks to rally for a 113-102 victory that gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

It's hard to envision the Hawks advancing to the NBA Finals if Young is not at least some semblance of himself the rest of the series.

"Of course, he's our best player," Gallinari said. "If we had to play without him, it's tough."

Young was injured after he threw a pass that was deflected by Jrue Holiday. The Hawks guard turned to run back on defense, only to step on the foot of ref Sean Wright, who was standing just out of bounds.

It was simply an accident, but that didn't make it any less painful for Young.

"I didn't see him," he said. "I guess I've got to have eyes in the back of my head now to see who's behind me."