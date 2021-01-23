'All about the postseason': No panic for Bucks after losses to Nets, Lakers

Slumps still a problem

Going strictly by the numbers, the Bucks' offense has been pretty good. Milwaukee ranks third among all teams with an average of 119.5 points per game, second in shooting at 48.7%, fifth in 3-point percentage (39.9) and has both the second-best offensive rating (117.0) and net rating (8.6) in the league.

Raw numbers, though, rarely tell the full story. And while the Bucks have continued to put up prolific numbers on a near-nightly basis, they've also been prone to frustrating and often costly scoring droughts, including four Thursday night that could have easily changed the outcome of the game.

The first came in the opening quarter when Milwaukee was held to three points over a two-minute stretch. After taking a 49-43 lead, the Bucks managed just eight points over the final five minutes of the first half and went into halftime down 63-57.

A pair of lulls in the third saw the Bucks score a total of five points, and each time, the Lakers were able to stretch their lead — not to a point that put the game out of reach, but still big enough to make a comeback a challenge.

Middleton doesn't think the Bucks are too far removed from clicking on all cylinders.