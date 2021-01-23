'All about the postseason': No panic for Bucks after losses to Nets, Lakers

MILWAUKEE — If there's a downside to the Milwaukee Bucks getting an unexpected Friday night off, it's having more time to dwell on their 113-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night instead of getting back on the court and back on track against the struggling Washington Wizards.
Due to the Wizards' ongoing COVID-19 issues, the Bucks took a day to relax, regroup and refresh themselves before returning to the practice floor ahead of their meeting Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.
A week ago, the Bucks were riding high. They'd won seven of eight games, including four in a row after a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, and were looking at the upcoming week, with games against the new-look Brooklyn Nets and defending NBA champion Lakers as something of a test to see where they stood early in the season.
Now, after back-to-back losses, the Bucks find themselves out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference, tied with Boston for second place and a game back of Philadelphia.
Disappointing, sure. But there's no sign of panic coming from the Bucks.
"There's nothing to prove really in the regular season," Khris Middleton said when he asked if the Bucks had something to prove against the Lakers. "For us, it's all about the postseason."
The Bucks were the league's best team in each of the last two regular seasons but suffered early exits in each of those postseasons. As they set their sights on snapping that trend this year, here are three takeaways from Thursday night's loss:
Slumps still a problem
Going strictly by the numbers, the Bucks' offense has been pretty good. Milwaukee ranks third among all teams with an average of 119.5 points per game, second in shooting at 48.7%, fifth in 3-point percentage (39.9) and has both the second-best offensive rating (117.0) and net rating (8.6) in the league.
Raw numbers, though, rarely tell the full story. And while the Bucks have continued to put up prolific numbers on a near-nightly basis, they've also been prone to frustrating and often costly scoring droughts, including four Thursday night that could have easily changed the outcome of the game.
The first came in the opening quarter when Milwaukee was held to three points over a two-minute stretch. After taking a 49-43 lead, the Bucks managed just eight points over the final five minutes of the first half and went into halftime down 63-57.
A pair of lulls in the third saw the Bucks score a total of five points, and each time, the Lakers were able to stretch their lead — not to a point that put the game out of reach, but still big enough to make a comeback a challenge.
Middleton doesn't think the Bucks are too far removed from clicking on all cylinders.
“I think it just comes down to halfcourt execution,” Middleton said. “That’s where we’ve got to be better at. Every time a team makes a run, we’re not very good in the halfcourt. We’re sloppy, turnovers or just missed shots. Gotta find a way to stop that. Whether that’s getting to the free throw line, getting an easy layup, easy shot, something. We just gotta be better in that area I think.”
Defensive adjustments need adjustments
Coach Mike Budenholzer tweaked his defensive scheme coming into the season, in part because of the ability of offseason acquisition Jrue Holiday, by incorporating more switching into a game plan that has relied predominantly on help defense with minimal switching.
There have been a handful of stretches where the philosophy has worked. But in many cases, including Thursday night when the Bucks struggled to contain LeBron James and Anthony Davis down the stretch of what was still a close game, the growing pains have been hard to ignore.
Solving the problem will come down to communication and execution, both of which fit neatly under the Bucks' mantra of "get better every day."
“It’s just something we have to figure out together," Holiday said. "Especially down the stretch in big moments, I feel like it kind of comes down to one-on-one, me or you. Who’s going to get this stop? Or who’s going to get this bucket?”
Cleaning the glass
Another change in Budenholzer's third season is an increased focus on offensive rebounds. Where previously, players would make their way back on defense within moments of a shot leaving their teammates' hands, the Bucks are now making a more concerted effort to crash the glass.
Milwaukee finished near the bottom of the league in offensive rebounding the past two seasons but went into the Lakers game averaging 11 offensive boards per game, good for ninth among the 30 NBA teams.
Budenholzer still emphasizes the importance of preventing opponents from breaking out in transition for an easy basket but is hoping more aggressiveness on the offensive end will prolong possessions and in turn, generate more scoring.
“I’ve always talked about transition defense and how important that is and to be good defensively, that’s really got to be your priority and where you start," Budenholzer said. "But I think just trying to find a balance where we don’t want to take or lose anything in our transition defense. Just take advantage of opportunities when they are available to be a little more aggressive on the offensive boards.”
Social media buzzing after Giannis Antetokounmpo announces 5-year extension with Milwaukee Bucks
Light it up, light it up
Hoan bridge lights celebrating the signing of Giannis. pic.twitter.com/koYkeuLOTb— Mark Baden (@Mark_Baden) December 15, 2020
Putting in work
In 2013, he was just a kid trying to make a name for himself. Now?— Sam (@SamBrahm1) December 15, 2020
2x MVP
4x All Star
1x DPOY
And he just signed a Super Max to stay in Milwaukee for 5 more years. Thank you Giannis❤️ #Bucks pic.twitter.com/FjS6jrHhbh
Worth a 1,000 words
Today is a great time to share this shot from a former colleague, @lucificious (on instagram at @lucian_mcafee). It's so pure. Have always loved this shot above most every Giannis pic. pic.twitter.com/UsKBuCmH8E— Jim Kogutkiewicz (@jimmyfk) December 15, 2020
Kids approve
I know two little guys who are really excited @Giannis_An34 is coming back to the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/PrgYqJf3Fo— Adam Collins (@AdamDCollins) December 15, 2020
Just look at those moves!
This is what I was doing after I heard Giannis was staying in Milwaukee!!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XtHX6VjSzA— Tim Decorah (@tdecorah8791) December 15, 2020
Monster moment
Just remembered Giannis signed that super max pic.twitter.com/3roVscjezY— Ari (@liIacwine2) December 15, 2020
Family first
I hope Giannis made the best decision for him to win a championship, because he definitely made the best decision for his family and continuity #Giannis #Nba— Dan (@shadesandgrace) December 15, 2020
Standout star
Sure we have Rodgers, Braun and Yelich but man Giannis means everything and more to this state. He revitalized the city and brought life back into a dead end. We will forever be grateful for your presence. Now let’s get this ring #The414Way #TheGiannisWay 😤 https://t.co/0CIRV7G0Cy— O’ Sheehan Jr. (@misheehan68) December 15, 2020
Outside voices
How does Giannis signing the supermax impact the rest of the NBA? Also: @DarthAmin and I beg everyone to stop saying this is a victory for small-market teams, or proof the supermax works. This is proof that having a well-run, competitive organization works. Not bribes. pic.twitter.com/DL29clANJL— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 15, 2020
Not far off
Milwaukee fans hearing that Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a multi-year extension with the Bucks. #NBA pic.twitter.com/BkkM3t9qXU— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) December 15, 2020
Cry me a river
#Lakers #GiannisAntetokounmpo— Hoops around (@hoopsaround) December 15, 2020
Lakers fans after seeing Giannis resign on a 5 year deal with Bucks pic.twitter.com/YWo7aCHFCC
On his own terms
Giannis has lived a completely different life than many players.— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 15, 2020
Good for him, good for the league, and good for small-market teams. https://t.co/AMOJpLKpXR
It's a Greek thing
Told everyone I knew that Giannis was going nowhere. Greeks are all about loyalty & family. Special people! Good luck @Giannis_An34— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 15, 2020
Hollywood-worthy transformation
The guy clearly put the work in! Ton of respect for @Giannis_An34! It like the movie “BIG” how he transformed himself @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/5wF4G0nhR2— Tim Doyle (@TimDoyle00) December 15, 2020
Watt knows what's up
‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/nE2bmLLh4B— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 15, 2020
An expert opinion
Keeping Milwaukee relevant on the NBA scene is what Giannis just did. He showed loyalty to the franchise when he could have gone the other way and forced a trade. Now this season already feels different. https://t.co/Uyqu6ppTWF— cfgardner (@cf_gardner) December 15, 2020
She's got a point
Ladies, if he didn't message to see how happy/excited you are that Giannis signed the supermax, then he isn't the one for you.— Alysa Z - Bango's Side Doe (@alysaz23) December 15, 2020
Turn back time
This is wild to go back in the time machine & read. For everyone who put into the NBA Karma bank in those old days & refused to give up. This afternoon had a little bit to give back to you. But seriously - Never Give up on your @bucks https://t.co/7S1AAyt85d— Andy Gorzalski (@AndyGorzalski) December 15, 2020
Small-town solidarity
Let’s gooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QloTL8NoXo— Brent Suter (@bruter24) December 15, 2020
Making Dad proud
For as much as I enjoy what he’s done on a basketball court, this part of the Giannis story has always been what’s resonated most with me. It’s why I genuinely like the Antetokounmpo family. I only wish their dad were around to see what his boys have accomplished. https://t.co/xFEWf4TH5h— William®️🧐 (@MiltownBucky) December 15, 2020
Financially sound
Worth every penny— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) December 15, 2020
Sending a statement
It’s such a relief that these Giannis rumors can finally be put to bed. It’s great that a small market was able to fend off the vultures & keep a marquee attraction. It’s even better that an MVP sees value in staying with the first organization to believe in him & let him shine.— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 15, 2020
In for the long haul
Milwaukee ♥️ MVPs & MVPs ♥️ Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/yoBF5bJQQE— megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 15, 2020
Accept no substitutes!
CELEBRATORY SMOTHIES ALL AROUND! https://t.co/1f2MjcTbCH— Mitchell Maurer (@Mitchell_NBA) December 15, 2020
Off-court contributions
Thank you @Giannis_An34 and @Bucks. As a life long Bucks and Milwaukee fan, I’m so happy for you Giannis, your family, the Bucks organization and our community. MVP people and players now define this community. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/K0lt4bXvJU— David Margolis (@drdavemke) December 15, 2020
Like the good ol' days
Brilliant to see @Giannis_An34 stay at the @Bucks . Call me old fashioned, but seeing an NBA star stay in the city where the fans love him, and become a club legend is how it should be 👏 https://t.co/TWuRaAG4vK— Dan O'Connor (@melbournesdoc) December 15, 2020
Signed and sealed
🖊 🖊 🖊 https://t.co/hwiYAaV6zn— Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) December 15, 2020
Keep it rolling
From one icon to another. pic.twitter.com/TG09occAeY— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2020