After travel delays, Giannis Antetokounmpo has double-double, Bucks pull away from Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — The Bucks’ plane never got off the ground Thursday night. It took them a little longer than usual to fly around the court Friday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Jrue Holiday added 17 and Milwaukee beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-105 in the opener of a six-game road trip that began with the Bucks stuck at home due to travel delays.
Antetokounmpo picked up two early fouls and started slowly. But the two-time reigning NBA MVP, who had a triple-double in just three quarters earlier this week, found his groove in the second half, scoring 13 in the third and 22 after halftime.
The Bucks outscored the Cavs 29-16 in the the fourth and won their third straight after a long day. Antetokounmpo grabbed 12 rebounds, Bobby Portis scored 14 and Donte DiVincenzo had 11 points, a career-high 11 boards and six assists.
“It was kind of weird,” Antetokounmpo said of Milwaukee’s unusual 24-hour ordeal. “It took us a little bit before we got our rhythm. But each quarter we got better.”
Collin Sexton scored 19 points and Andre Drummond 18 for Cleveland, which has been one of the NBA’s surprise teams but is starting a difficult stretch, beginning with back-to-back home games with the talented Bucks.
“They made us pay for our mistakes,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “They keep coming.”
Milwaukee’s longest trip of the season’s first half began ominously.
The Bucks were supposed to leave Thursday night, but mechanical issues with their plane while they sat on the tarmac sent them home for the night and forced them to fly to Cleveland on game day. The Bucks didn’t arrive until early in the afternoon.
“It took me back to playing AAU, traveling the same day,” said DiVincenzo, who grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth to give the Bucks some momentum.
Cleveland was still within four early in the fourth quarter when Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo drained 3-pointers to push Milwaukee’s lead to 10.
The Cavs, who made 11 3s after attempting just 10 on Wednesday night, stayed within striking distance before Bryn Forbes buried a long 3 for the Bucks to make it 117-105 and coach Mike Budenholzer was able to pull his starters to get some rest after a long day.
Falling (All-) Star
Like LeBron James, Antetokounmpo isn’t happy about the NBA’s decision to hold an All-Star Game in Atlanta next month.
“I want to see my family,” said Antetokounmpo, who was looking forward to the break. “I’ve got zero energy and zero excitement. But we’ve got to do it.”
James called the league’s decision “a slap in the face.”
Sexton feels differently.
“I’m definitely excited for it and hopefully I will be able to be a part of it,” Sexton said. “Everybody is going to voice their opinion, but I’d feel proud to represent my team, represent the organization and just go out there and be part of All-Star Weekend.”
In the paint
The Bucks embarked on their longest road trip since the 2017-18 season ... Milwaukee made just seven 3-pointers after getting 21 in each of its past two games. No team in history has ever made 20 3s in three straight games. ... Milwaukee is 7-0 against the Central Division. ... Cavaliers fan favorite guard Matthew Dellavedova, who hasn’t played this season because of a severe concussion, went on Twitter to dismiss a report he’s considering retirement. He called it a “temporary setback” and said his “only focus is getting healthy and back with the boys to help make a playoff push.” ... Cleveland forward Larry Nance remained sidelined with a sprained right wrist. ... Cleveland had its biggest crowd this season — 2,720 fans — after the state of Ohio granted a variance allowing the team to bump its attendance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from 10% percent of capacity to 14%.
Milwaukee 26 34 34 29 — 123
Cleveland 33 30 26 16 — 105
MILWAUKEE — G.Antetokounmpo 13-25 6-8 33, Middleton 6-11 2-2 15, Lopez 5-9 3-3 13, DiVincenzo 4-9 1-3 11, Holiday 8-9 0-0 17, Craig 2-5 0-0 4, Portis 7-14 0-0 14, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Augustin 1-5 4-4 7, Connaughton 0-3 0-2 0, Forbes 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 50-97 16-22 123.
CLEVELAND — Okoro 4-8 0-2 10, Prince 4-10 0-0 12, Drummond 9-19 0-0 18, Garland 6-14 0-1 13, Sexton 7-17 4-5 19, Osman 4-11 2-2 12, Stevens 2-3 0-0 4, Windler 2-6 0-0 4, Wade 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 3-3 6-6 13. Totals 41-92 12-16 105.
3-point goals — M 7-22 (DiVincenzo 2-3, Augustin 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Middleton 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Lopez 0-2), C 11-32 (Prince 4-7, Okoro 2-5, Osman 2-8, Garland 1-3, Sexton 1-3, Windler 0-3). Rebounds — M 55 (G.Antetokounmpo 12), C 36 (Drummond 9). Assists — M 28 (Holiday 7), C 23 (Drummond, Garland, Prince, Sexton 4). Total fouls — M 18, C 19. Att. — 2,720.
Social media buzzing after Giannis Antetokounmpo announces 5-year extension with Milwaukee Bucks
Light it up, light it up
Hoan bridge lights celebrating the signing of Giannis. pic.twitter.com/koYkeuLOTb— Mark Baden (@Mark_Baden) December 15, 2020
Putting in work
In 2013, he was just a kid trying to make a name for himself. Now?— Sam (@SamBrahm1) December 15, 2020
2x MVP
4x All Star
1x DPOY
And he just signed a Super Max to stay in Milwaukee for 5 more years. Thank you Giannis❤️ #Bucks pic.twitter.com/FjS6jrHhbh
Worth a 1,000 words
Today is a great time to share this shot from a former colleague, @lucificious (on instagram at @lucian_mcafee). It's so pure. Have always loved this shot above most every Giannis pic. pic.twitter.com/UsKBuCmH8E— Jim Kogutkiewicz (@jimmyfk) December 15, 2020
Kids approve
I know two little guys who are really excited @Giannis_An34 is coming back to the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/PrgYqJf3Fo— Adam Collins (@AdamDCollins) December 15, 2020
Just look at those moves!
This is what I was doing after I heard Giannis was staying in Milwaukee!!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XtHX6VjSzA— Tim Decorah (@tdecorah8791) December 15, 2020
Monster moment
Just remembered Giannis signed that super max pic.twitter.com/3roVscjezY— Ari (@liIacwine2) December 15, 2020
Family first
I hope Giannis made the best decision for him to win a championship, because he definitely made the best decision for his family and continuity #Giannis #Nba— Dan (@shadesandgrace) December 15, 2020
Standout star
Sure we have Rodgers, Braun and Yelich but man Giannis means everything and more to this state. He revitalized the city and brought life back into a dead end. We will forever be grateful for your presence. Now let’s get this ring #The414Way #TheGiannisWay 😤 https://t.co/0CIRV7G0Cy— O’ Sheehan Jr. (@misheehan68) December 15, 2020
Outside voices
How does Giannis signing the supermax impact the rest of the NBA? Also: @DarthAmin and I beg everyone to stop saying this is a victory for small-market teams, or proof the supermax works. This is proof that having a well-run, competitive organization works. Not bribes. pic.twitter.com/DL29clANJL— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 15, 2020
Not far off
Milwaukee fans hearing that Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a multi-year extension with the Bucks. #NBA pic.twitter.com/BkkM3t9qXU— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) December 15, 2020
Cry me a river
#Lakers #GiannisAntetokounmpo— Hoops around (@hoopsaround) December 15, 2020
Lakers fans after seeing Giannis resign on a 5 year deal with Bucks pic.twitter.com/YWo7aCHFCC
On his own terms
Giannis has lived a completely different life than many players.— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 15, 2020
Good for him, good for the league, and good for small-market teams. https://t.co/AMOJpLKpXR
It's a Greek thing
Told everyone I knew that Giannis was going nowhere. Greeks are all about loyalty & family. Special people! Good luck @Giannis_An34— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 15, 2020
Hollywood-worthy transformation
The guy clearly put the work in! Ton of respect for @Giannis_An34! It like the movie “BIG” how he transformed himself @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/5wF4G0nhR2— Tim Doyle (@TimDoyle00) December 15, 2020
Watt knows what's up
‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/nE2bmLLh4B— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 15, 2020
An expert opinion
Keeping Milwaukee relevant on the NBA scene is what Giannis just did. He showed loyalty to the franchise when he could have gone the other way and forced a trade. Now this season already feels different. https://t.co/Uyqu6ppTWF— cfgardner (@cf_gardner) December 15, 2020
She's got a point
Ladies, if he didn't message to see how happy/excited you are that Giannis signed the supermax, then he isn't the one for you.— Alysa Z - Bango's Side Doe (@alysaz23) December 15, 2020
Turn back time
This is wild to go back in the time machine & read. For everyone who put into the NBA Karma bank in those old days & refused to give up. This afternoon had a little bit to give back to you. But seriously - Never Give up on your @bucks https://t.co/7S1AAyt85d— Andy Gorzalski (@AndyGorzalski) December 15, 2020
Small-town solidarity
Let’s gooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QloTL8NoXo— Brent Suter (@bruter24) December 15, 2020
Making Dad proud
For as much as I enjoy what he’s done on a basketball court, this part of the Giannis story has always been what’s resonated most with me. It’s why I genuinely like the Antetokounmpo family. I only wish their dad were around to see what his boys have accomplished. https://t.co/xFEWf4TH5h— William®️🧐 (@MiltownBucky) December 15, 2020
Financially sound
Worth every penny— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) December 15, 2020
Sending a statement
It’s such a relief that these Giannis rumors can finally be put to bed. It’s great that a small market was able to fend off the vultures & keep a marquee attraction. It’s even better that an MVP sees value in staying with the first organization to believe in him & let him shine.— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 15, 2020
In for the long haul
Milwaukee ♥️ MVPs & MVPs ♥️ Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/yoBF5bJQQE— megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 15, 2020
Accept no substitutes!
CELEBRATORY SMOTHIES ALL AROUND! https://t.co/1f2MjcTbCH— Mitchell Maurer (@Mitchell_NBA) December 15, 2020
Off-court contributions
Thank you @Giannis_An34 and @Bucks. As a life long Bucks and Milwaukee fan, I’m so happy for you Giannis, your family, the Bucks organization and our community. MVP people and players now define this community. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/K0lt4bXvJU— David Margolis (@drdavemke) December 15, 2020
Like the good ol' days
Brilliant to see @Giannis_An34 stay at the @Bucks . Call me old fashioned, but seeing an NBA star stay in the city where the fans love him, and become a club legend is how it should be 👏 https://t.co/TWuRaAG4vK— Dan O'Connor (@melbournesdoc) December 15, 2020
Signed and sealed
🖊 🖊 🖊 https://t.co/hwiYAaV6zn— Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) December 15, 2020
Keep it rolling
From one icon to another. pic.twitter.com/TG09occAeY— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2020