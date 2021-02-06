After travel delays, Giannis Antetokounmpo has double-double, Bucks pull away from Cavaliers

“I’m definitely excited for it and hopefully I will be able to be a part of it,” Sexton said. “Everybody is going to voice their opinion, but I’d feel proud to represent my team, represent the organization and just go out there and be part of All-Star Weekend.”

In the paint

The Bucks embarked on their longest road trip since the 2017-18 season ... Milwaukee made just seven 3-pointers after getting 21 in each of its past two games. No team in history has ever made 20 3s in three straight games. ... Milwaukee is 7-0 against the Central Division. ... Cavaliers fan favorite guard Matthew Dellavedova, who hasn’t played this season because of a severe concussion, went on Twitter to dismiss a report he’s considering retirement. He called it a “temporary setback” and said his “only focus is getting healthy and back with the boys to help make a playoff push.” ... Cleveland forward Larry Nance remained sidelined with a sprained right wrist. ... Cleveland had its biggest crowd this season — 2,720 fans — after the state of Ohio granted a variance allowing the team to bump its attendance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from 10% percent of capacity to 14%.