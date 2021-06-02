After strong playoff debut, Nets' Big Three braces for Bucks

NEW YORK — Five games against Boston were nearly as many as Brooklyn's Big Three played together in the regular season, so the Nets are far from a finished product.

The Nets don't have the luxury of time.

Then again, nobody else has the luxury of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

"I think if us three are on the same page and play well and we can communicate with the rest of the guys, where to be on both ends of the ball, I take our chances against anybody," Harden said.

The Nets closed out the first series with their three superstars by beating the Celtics 123-109 on Tuesday night in Game 5 in the best-of-seven series. They will open their first appearance in the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2014 on Saturday against Milwaukee.

The Bucks swept a two-game series from the Nets in Milwaukee in May while Harden was sidelined. Both he and Durant had lengthy absences in the second half of the season, limiting them and Irving to a combined eight games together.

In fact, the Nets had so many players in and out of the lineup that the starting five they used against the Celtics never started a game in the regular season.