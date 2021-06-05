After crushing loss to Suns, Lakers hope to run it back with healthier team next season

LOS ANGELES — After two seasons that felt like one relentless grind interrupted only by a strange championship celebration, the Los Angeles Lakers simply need a rest.

The 2020 NBA champs weren't happy to be headed home this weekend after the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the first round. Yet the early playoff exit came with the consolation of a title memory that's still fresh in many players' minds — and an abiding belief they will contend again next year if they just rest up and then stay healthy.

"The one thing that bothers me more than anything is we never really got an opportunity to see our full team at full strength," LeBron James said. "Either because of injury or COVID or something going on with our ballclub this year, we could never fully get into a rhythm and never really see the full potential of what we could be capable of."

When these Lakers were healthy, they were outstanding. But that period was brief, and it ended early.

Los Angeles was 21-6 on Valentine's Day when Anthony Davis went down with an accumulation of leg injuries that would ultimately keep him out for 30 games. He returned in late April, but wore down again in the postseason and missed nearly all of the last 2 1/2 games against Phoenix with knee and groin problems.