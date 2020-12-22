Adam Silver says NBA is prepared to change plans if COVID-19 protocols fail with no bubble

"There are lots of issues around how fans will move in and out of the arenas, how our protocols, newly put-in-place protocols, in terms of physical distancing of fans and mask wearing, will fans be able to eat and drink while in the arenas, as well," Silver said. "There's all these very new issues for us. I think that as we get our sea legs, with some teams bringing in fans, other markets see the success, we hope, of bringing in at least an acceptable number of fans early in the season, that it'll mean that we can begin having more fans in our buildings."

Silver insisted the NBA wouldn't push aside people to get its hands on the vaccine, vowing to wait its turn.

"In no form or way will we jump the line. We will wait our turn to get the vaccine," he said. ". My hope that when we are eligible that members of the NBA community will want to get vaccinated, and it's our plan to be involved with governmental efforts in terms of public messaging as to the benefits of taking the vaccine."

After player-led protests against racial inequity and police brutality during the national anthem inside the NBA bubble, Silver said he hoped the league would again stand for the song, a league rule the NBA stopped enforcing, though it's an ongoing discussion with representatives of the league's players.