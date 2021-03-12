A year after COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, NBA is very different — and may never be the same

"And I think I've been on every one," Welts said.

More than victories or net ratings, it is the kind of statistic that best describes the shift that's occurred during the NBA's pandemic times — 12 months that feel as though they've lasted 100 years, Welts said.

As the league reached the one-year anniversary of the shutdown that lasted 134 days between competitions, March 11 has become a bright line separating the way the NBA used to operate and the version altered by the pandemic. Though 30 teams, the players and the league office have gotten back to work — first inside a 22-team "bubble" at Disney World last summer to complete the season, followed by a shortened season beginning in December that has played 95% of its scheduled games despite cross-country travel — it's not the same as getting back to what once was, nor any guarantee it ever will.