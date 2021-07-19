A shot in the arm may be all it takes to score free tickets to Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Two lucky fans will score free tickets to the NBA Finals Game 6 in Milwaukee Tuesday. All they have to do is take a shot and get a COVID-19 vaccine.
If you're heading to the @DeerDistrict tomorrow, are still unvaccinated, & want a chance to see the @Bucks play live in @FiservForum, we'll be vaccinating on-site before the game! Anyone who gets their shot will be entered to win two tickets to Game 6! #CrushCovidMKE pic.twitter.com/wpwNNbUWYh— City of Milwaukee Health Department (@MKEhealth) July 19, 2021
The City of Milwaukee Health Department is teaming up with the Milwaukee Bucks to host an on-site vaccination clinic at the Fiserv Forum Plaza from 6 to 7:45 p.m. ahead of Tuesday's game.
Everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered for the chance to win two free tickets to the game at 8 p.m.
Ticket prices for Tuesday's game have soared to $1,000 or more as the team seeks to secure one more win and clinch the NBA title for the first time in 50 years.
After losing two games at the start of the series, the Bucks bounced back to win the third and fourth games at home before taking the 3-2 series lead in Phoenix with a 123-119 win on Saturday.
The Bucks also announced Monday that capacity at the Deer District, the area surrounding Fiserv Forum that features a two-story television and is thronged with fans, will be expanded to accommodate up to 65,000 people. The watch party, which has attracted tens of thousands of fans throughout the series, is expected to again draw large crowds as officials advise fans with tickets to the game to arrive early. The Deer District opens at 6 p.m.