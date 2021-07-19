A shot in the arm may be all it takes to score free tickets to Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Two lucky fans will score free tickets to the NBA Finals Game 6 in Milwaukee Tuesday. All they have to do is take a shot and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department is teaming up with the Milwaukee Bucks to host an on-site vaccination clinic at the Fiserv Forum Plaza from 6 to 7:45 p.m. ahead of Tuesday's game.

Everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered for the chance to win two free tickets to the game at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices for Tuesday's game have soared to $1,000 or more as the team seeks to secure one more win and clinch the NBA title for the first time in 50 years.