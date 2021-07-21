 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50 for 50: How does Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrate winning an NBA title?
0 Comments
topical alert top story

50 for 50: How does Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrate winning an NBA title?

  • 0
Antetokounmpo caps extraordinary postseason as Finals MVP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts while holding the NBA Championship trophy, left, and Most Valuable Player trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

How does NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA title?

With a delightful trip through a Chick-fil-A drive-thru at which he ordered 50 Chick-n-Minis — not 51, not 49, just exactly 50 to match the 50 points he scored in the Bucks' 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.

Indeed, how can you not love this guy?

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to take the over on the Brewers run total of 5 at -105 against the Royals

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics