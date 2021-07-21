50 for 50: How does Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrate winning an NBA title?

How does NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA title?
With a delightful trip through a Chick-fil-A drive-thru at which he ordered 50 Chick-n-Minis — not 51, not 49, just exactly 50 to match the 50 points he scored in the Bucks' 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.
Indeed, how can you not love this guy?
Giannis ordered 50 chicken minis to celebrate scoring 50 points. How can you not love this guy? pic.twitter.com/tdwmTqw9uM— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 21, 2021