4 starters score 22 or more points as Giannis-less Bucks beat Hawks for 3-2 series lead

"It was one of the main priorities, just to be aggressive out of the gate, be the aggressor, be more aggressive than they were," Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said. "We felt like those games in Atlanta, whether it was energy from the crowd or whatever it was, they swung and punched us in the mouth. We didn't want to take any chances. We wanted to come out strong and hit first."

Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta, with the winner of the series facing the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

Four of the Bucks' starters had at least 22 points: Lopez, Khris Middleton (26), Holiday (25) and Bobby Portis (22). Middleton also had 13 rebounds and eight assists. Holiday had 13 assists and six rebounds.

They all stepped up their game while Antetokounmpo watched from the bench with a hyperextended left knee. Each team was missing its biggest star, as Atlanta's Trae Young sat out a second straight game due to a bone bruise in his right foot.

Young got hurt when he accidentally stepped on an official's foot along the sideline in Game 3. Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly after trying to block Clint Capela's dunk attempt in Game 4.

Just as the Hawks' role players delivered with Young sidelined in Game 4, Antetokounmpo's teammates came through Thursday.