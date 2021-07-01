3 things the Bucks must do without Giannis Antetokounmpo to win Game 5

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo's hyperextended left knee will keep him off the floor Thursday night for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but it won't mark the first time the Milwaukee Bucks have taken the floor without their superstar.
Antetokounmpo missed 11 games this season. Milwaukee went 6-5 in those contests but none of those games had anything close to what's on the line when the Bucks take on the Hawks.
Here are three things the Bucks need to do if they have any chance of taking a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series and claw one step closer to their first championship in 50 years:
Middleton & Holiday takeover
Khris Middleton's status as a bona fide No. 2 star to Antetokounmpo long has been a subject of debate among basketball fans. He certainly is paid like one and he's had nights where he's played like one, but this is his moment to erase any doubt about his abilities and his importance to the team.
The same goes for Jrue Holiday, the point guard Milwaukee paid a hefty price to acquire almost specifically to help the Bucks finally get over their postseason hump. He, too, has put together some impressive performances with the Bucks this season, and he, too, has a contract that suggests he's a championship-caliber superstar and now is the time to prove it.
Making up for Antetokounmpo's absence will require a full team effort. One or two players can't shoulder all the load, but in the modern NBA, if those two players are considered part of a team's "Big 3," they do shoulder the burden of responsibility.
Fair or not, that's how it goes. If the Bucks have any hope of staying alive and ultimately advancing, Middleton and Holiday will have to lead the way.
Make shots
This doesn't change without Antetokounmpo in the lineup, but the Bucks absolutely can't afford a cold night, which they've had far too many of during the playoffs.
The Bucks' offensive success under coach Mike Budenholzer has been pretty simple: let Antetokounmpo draw defensive attention in the paint, leaving shooters open on the perimeter to knock down 3s at a dizzying pace.
When those shots are going in, the scheme is a thing of beauty. When they aren't, the game can get ugly quick. The challenge will be even more difficult now without Antetokounmpo pulling defenders toward the rim. Not only will Milwaukee's shooters have to lock in early, they'll have to stay locked in for 48 minutes with hands in their faces.
A full 48 minutes
It's easy to look at the final score and assume all went down the drain when Antetokounmpo went down, but the Bucks had looked unremarkable for most of the game before that point. Atlanta jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the opening minutes and never once trailed in the contest, despite playing without point guard Trae Young.
In fact, the play that sent Antetokounmpo to the locker room with 7:14 left in the third was an alley-oop dunk to Clint Capela that gave Atlanta a 10-point lead.
That's not exactly a reason for optimism heading into Game 5. Yes, the Bucks will have home-court advantage for the final three games of the series, but that won't be nearly enough for them to clinch a date with Phoenix in the Finals.
Plain and simple, the Bucks came out flat against a team that was playing with house money and instead of taking a commanding lead with a chance to clinch a Finals berth in front of a hysterical home crowd, they return home needing to play the game of their lives, without their best player, to avoid finding themselves on the brink of yet another early playoff exit.