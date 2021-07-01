3 things the Bucks must do, likely without Giannis Antetokounmpo, to win Game 5

The same goes for Jrue Holiday, the point guard Milwaukee paid a hefty price to acquire almost specifically to help the Bucks finally get over their postseason hump. He, too, has put together some impressive performances with the Bucks this season, and he, too, has a contract that suggests he's a championship-caliber superstar and now is the time to prove it.

Making up for Antetokounmpo's absence will require a full team effort. One or two players can't shoulder all the load, but in the modern NBA, if those two players are considered part of a team's "Big 3," they do shoulder the burden of responsibility.

Fair or not, that's how it goes. If the Bucks have any hope of staying alive and ultimately advancing, Middleton and Holiday will have to lead the way.

Make shots

This doesn't change with or without Antetokounmpo in the lineup, but the Bucks absolutely can't afford a cold night, which they've had far too many of during the playoffs.

The Bucks' offensive success under head coach Mike Budenholzer has been pretty simple: let Antetokounmpo draw defensive attention in the paint, leaving shooters open on the perimeter to knock down 3s at a dizzying pace.