The Milwaukee Bucks are in for some changes this offseason after they became just the sixth No. 1 seed in NBA history to get bounced in the opening round of the playoffs, but it will take some time to see the extent of the overhaul.

The organization was quick to oust coach Mike Budenholzer, who was fired on May 4, just eight days after the Miami Heat eliminated the top-seeded Bucks 4-1 in their best-of-seven first-round matchup.

Milwaukee's offseason overhaul is starting on the sidelines, but with just six players — including two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — locked into contracts with the team for the 2023-24 season, there will be big changes on the court as well.

As the Bucks continue their search for a new coach, here are three areas the team will need to address before they hit the court in October.

1. First thing first

One of Milwaukee's biggest offseason questions will also be one of the first to get answered — the future of forward Khris Middleton.

While Middleton's future with the Bucks will be clarified before the league's calendar year wraps up at the end of June following the NBA Finals, the outcome will be largely out of the team's control. After 10 seasons in Milwaukee, the 11-year veteran holds a player option on the final year of his contract and he'll have until late June to decide whether to accept just over $40 million for at least one more season with the team.

The 31-year-old, who joined the team via trade during the 2013 offseason alongside a rookie Antetokounmpo, was a key part of the Bucks' title run in 2021 before missing lengthy stretches due to injury the past two seasons.

After getting injured in the opening round of the 2022 playoffs against the Chicago Bulls, Middleton played just 33 games during the 2022-23 season, averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds a game while making 19 starts. He played in all five of Milwaukee's playoff games this season, putting up 33 points twice and averaging 23.8 points, 6.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds as the Bucks were eliminated by the Heat.

With career averages of 17.0 points, 3.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, Middleton has proven effective at spacing the floor on the offensive end and defending on the other end — when he's on the court.

Even if Middleton chooses to opt out of the final year of his current contract to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NBA career, he could choose to work out a new deal with the franchise to continue playing alongside Antetokounmpo, who's expressed a fondness for him during their 10 seasons with the team.

2. Man in the middle

Middleton isn't the only piece of the core facing an uncertain future with the team as starting center Brook Lopez will be entering the free agent market after playing the final season of a four-year deal he signed with Milwaukee in 2019.

Lopez, who joined the Bucks on a one-year deal in 2018, turned in one of his best years with the team while bouncing back from an injury-riddled 2021-22 season. Turning 35 years old in April, the veteran big man finished as runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the NBA's All-Defensive first team after starting 78 of 82 regular-season contests.

His impact wasn't just felt on the defensive end — where he led league in total blocks during the regular season with a career-high 193 and finished third in the NBA with a career-high 2.49 blocks a game. Averaging 15.9 points a game while shooting 53.1% from the field and 37.4% from outside, Lopez posted his highest scoring output since his final season with the Brooklyn Nets in 2016-17.

Lopez earned a reported $52 million over his four-year deal with the Bucks and as a 7-footer with a strong outside shot and elite-level defense he's likely to receive interest across the league as he prepares for his 16th season.

Despite being over the luxury-tax threshold, Milwaukee will be able to re-sign Lopez to a new contract when the league's moratorium on deals ends at 11:01 a.m. on July 6, but there's no guarantee the Bucks will make a competitive offer or if he would choose to return.

3. Bolstering the bench

It's not only the Bucks' starting lineup facing a potential shakeup, their bench could also look drastically different next season. Six of the 10 reserves on Milwaukee's playoff roster are unrestricted free agents and another — who made 39 starts during the 2022-23 campaign in his first full season with the Bucks — has a player option he's likely to turn down.

While some of those players weren't in Milwaukee's long-term plans, general manager Jon Horst will have some difficult decisions to make on a trio of veterans and a young piece of the backcourt.

Forwards Joe Ingles, Jae Crowder and Madison native Wes Matthews will be unrestricted free agents this summer after finding various levels of success this season, while point guard Jevon Carter has a player option of over $2 million to make a decision on in the coming months.

Ingles, who will turn 36 years old ahead of the 2023-24 season, made an impact off the bench in his first season with the Bucks after returning from an ACL injury in December. Joining the team as a free agent in 2022, he was a steadying presence off the bench during the regular season, averaging 6.9 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds a game while shooting 40.9% from outside.

Prior to joining the Bucks, Ingles spent his first eight seasons with the Utah Jazz and, with career averages of 8.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds on 44.9% shooting from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, he's sure to have multiple suitors this summer.

Crowder, acquired by the Bucks in midseason trade that saw them send out five second-round draft picks in a multi-team deal to land the 32-year-old Marquette alum, was eager to return to the city where he played college basketball, but the reality of the return left him longing for more playing time.

After appearing in 18 regular-season games for Milwaukee, including three starts, Crowder expressed frustration after the season over his limited playing time during the Bucks' playoff matchup with the Heat.

In an 11-year NBA career that's seen him play for eight teams, Crowder has averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds a game during the regular season but he saw his playing time wane in Milwaukee. Appearing in four of five postseason games with the Bucks, he played just over 40 total minutes, scoring seven points and grabbing four rebounds in the series.

The 36-year-old Matthews, a Madison Memorial grad who also played college ball at Marquette, will enter free agency after averaging 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in his second season since rejoining the Bucks in 2021 following a season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After wrapping up his 14th NBA season with a career-low scoring average and battling back from an injury to return for the postseason, Matthews faces an uncertain future in the league. But he was a key part of Milwaukee's regular-season success in his first stint with the team during the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 7.4 points a game while making 67 starts.

The 27-year-old Carter looks to have a bright future after averaging 8.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds over 81 games, including 39 starts, in his first full season with the Bucks. He signed with Milwaukee as a free agent in February 2022 after being waved by the Nets, appearing in 20 games that season and averaging 5.6 points and 2.5 assists.

Carter is due to make a reported $2.2 million in the final season of the deal he signed with Milwaukee in July 2022 and could draw interest on the free agent market if he declines to exercise the option before the end of June.

