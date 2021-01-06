2 straight victories have Bucks headed in right direction

MILWAUKEE — For a team with legitimate championship aspirations, victories over two teams not expected to be in the hunt for a playoff berth aren’t particularly noteworthy.
But for a team with title hopes still trying to develop chemistry and an identity, wins over such teams do represent a sign of progress.
That’s where the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves following their 125-115 victory over Detroit Monday night. Paired with a victory over the Chicago Bulls last Friday, the Bucks won consecutive games for the first time this season and moved above .500 for the first time.
“It feels good to win two in a row,” forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “I think our chemistry is coming along good but we’ve got to keep going, stay focused, stay humble, keep grinding and hopefully, we’ll get more wins.”
Teams such as the Bucks are supposed to beat teams such as the Bulls and Pistons, who have a combined 4-10 record. Still, there are no guarantees in the NBA — a lesson the Bucks were reminded of during last year’s playoffs — so execution and performance still matter, regardless of the opponent.
In that regard, Milwaukee’s performance against Detroit should be considered encouraging. Playing perhaps their most complete game of the season, the Bucks shot 57.6% from the floor, including connecting on 14 of 34 3-point attempts. The Bucks dominated the Pistons in scoring in the paint, where they held a 62-42 advantage, and thrived in transition, scoring 19 points on the fast break.
“We know it’s not going to be easy every night,” Antetokounmpo said. “But it felt good to have a night like this.”
Through seven games, the Bucks lead the league in shooting (49.9%), 3-point shooting (43.6%), scoring (124.6 points per game). Defensively, the Bucks rank near the middle of the pack as their opponents have shot 45.3% overall and 36.6% from distance while giving up an average of 111.1 points per night.
Improving on those defensive numbers is a primary objective for the Bucks, who will benefit from regular practice time this week as they continue a five-game homestand Wednesday night against the Pistons and wrap up with back-to-back visits from Utah and Cleveland this weekend.
Without the ability for players to work out together ahead of training camp, as well as the accelerated pace once camp started, it made it a challenge for coach Mike Budenholzer to integrate eight new players into his system. The early-season schedule, which had the Bucks playing five of their first six games on the road, didn’t help matters.
Getting back onto the practice floor with regularity will likely go a long way toward establishing the type of consistency they’ve shown over the past two seasons.
“I think you can start to develop that chemistry a little bit more by practicing more, by being around each other more. I think it’s a good opportunity for us to get some wins but also just to get better in practice,” Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo said. “I think we have a great opportunity in this stretch to practice a lot and build that chemistry even more.”
In addition, the overall schedule this month — which has the Bucks playing nearly every other day — will help the team get into a rhythm
“It’s an opportunity for us to play well, get comfortable with the routines for when we’re here in Milwaukee and improve.” Budenholzer said. “Hopefully, that will happen to us this week and help us going forward.”
All four of Milwaukee’s victories this season have come at home, where the Bucks are 45-11 since opening Fiserv Forum in 2018. Without fans in the stands, playing at home doesn’t have the same in-game advantage as in a normal year but there is still benefit to being back in Milwaukee for an extended period of time.
“There’s an advantage,” DiVincenzo said. “It’s not what it was last year or the year before, but there’s an advantage. You’re at home, you’re doing your normal routine, you’re doing your normal stuff and you’re around your family.”