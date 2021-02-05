2 easy home victories provide momentum for Bucks heading into 6-game trip

Strong shooting

Antetokounmpo's ability to find open teammates is just one part of the equation. Once he finds them, their shots still have to fall and the Bucks have done a good job of that over the past two games, knocking down 101 of 198 shots, including 42 of 90 3-point attempts, and have combined for 71 assists in that span.

“It’s a great team effort," Budenholzer said. "There's a lot of unselfishness with the way the ball is moving and guys playing with each other."

The way the Bucks dominated both Portland and Indiana was reminiscent of the way they steamrolled opponents the past two regular seasons, a fact Antetokounmpo admitted crossed his mind while sitting out the entire fourth quarter Wednesday night.

"It definitely reminded me of last season when guys are playing well, when guys are knocking down shots, people are having fun, people are cheering for one another," Antetokounmpo said. "You can sit from the outside and enjoy the game as a fan for once. Hopefully there's a lot of fourth quarters that I don't play and I sit. It's good when you're up by 30, 35 at that point. It's good to see other guys go in and be involved, participate, play, get some minutes and they're having fun, too."

Roster shuffle