2 easy home victories provide momentum for Bucks heading into 6-game trip

MILWAUKEE — Coming off blowout victories over a pair of quality opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to keep their momentum going as they embark on a season-long six-game trip.
Back-to-back games Friday and Saturday night at Cleveland are first on their itinerary. From there, they'll make their way west to Denver, Phoenix, Utah and Oklahoma City before returning home to face Toronto on Feb. 16.
Despite losing the traditional home-court advantage by playing without fans this season, the Bucks have maintained their dominance, winning nine of 11 games at Fiserv Forum. Things haven't been as good on the road, where the Bucks are 4-6, have lost three of their past four and have beaten just one team with a winning record — a 121-99 rout of Orlando, then 6-4, on Jan. 11.
Sloppy losses on consecutive nights last weekend at New Orleans and Charlotte left the Bucks in a foul mood and they took out that frustration on Portland and Indiana this week, showing glimpses of the squad many expected to be the team to beat in the Eastern Conference this season.
“We gotta do it again,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We just gotta keep that focus, keep that edge, do it just possession after possession and good things happen when you grind and you focus.”
Three storylines to watch as the Bucks hit the road:
Evolving role for Giannis
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double of the season in Wednesday night's victory over Indiana, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. It also marked the third 10-assist game of the season for Antetokounmpo, who is averaging a team-high 6.0 per game and 7.1 over his past eight.
Antetokounmpo is still scoring 27.0 points per game, but his ability to find open teammates, especially after the Bucks spent the offseason specifically trying to surround him with shooters, is what makes the offense most effective.
"He’s playing really, really unselfishly,” Budenholzer said. “He’s seeing things and making the right read and the right passes. I just think he’s in a great place. He’s aggressive and attacking when it’s needed, and he’s finding his teammates and finding opportunities for everybody else when it’s needed. He’s playing at a really high level.”
And with most teams choosing to force Antetokounmpo to barrel through a wall of players in the paint and force him to score from the free throw line, where his struggles have been well-documented, that ability to facilitate becomes all the more important.
“You gotta play through what the defense is giving you and what the team needs right now," Antetokounmpo said. "That’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to have fun, play the right way.”
Strong shooting
Antetokounmpo's ability to find open teammates is just one part of the equation. Once he finds them, their shots still have to fall and the Bucks have done a good job of that over the past two games, knocking down 101 of 198 shots, including 42 of 90 3-point attempts, and have combined for 71 assists in that span.
“It’s a great team effort," Budenholzer said. "There's a lot of unselfishness with the way the ball is moving and guys playing with each other."
The way the Bucks dominated both Portland and Indiana was reminiscent of the way they steamrolled opponents the past two regular seasons, a fact Antetokounmpo admitted crossed his mind while sitting out the entire fourth quarter Wednesday night.
"It definitely reminded me of last season when guys are playing well, when guys are knocking down shots, people are having fun, people are cheering for one another," Antetokounmpo said. "You can sit from the outside and enjoy the game as a fan for once. Hopefully there's a lot of fourth quarters that I don't play and I sit. It's good when you're up by 30, 35 at that point. It's good to see other guys go in and be involved, participate, play, get some minutes and they're having fun, too."
Roster shuffle
Rookies Sam Merrill, Jordan Nwora and Mamadi Diakite won't be on the upcoming trip. All three have been assigned to the G League, which opened its bubble setting in Florida this week.
Merrill and Nwora have seen limited playing time since being selected in the second round of the draft. Merrill, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Utah State, appeared in nine games, averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 assists, while Nwora, a 6-8 forward from Louisville, averaged 5.1 points in 8.2 minutes over 10 games.
The 6-9 Diakite, who along with guard Jaylen Adams is on a two-way contract this season, has yet to take the floor.
"For the growth of these three guys, given where we are in the season and our roster, this is the right thing for not just them but us organizationally," Budenholzer said. "If we need to get them back then we’ll work through that when it comes."
Milwaukee's entry in the NBA's developmental league, the Oshkosh-based Wisconsin Herd, won't be participating this season so the three players will be assigned to other franchise's squads: Nwora to the Salt Lake Stars (Jazz), Merrill to the Memphis Hustle (Grizzlies) and Diakite to the Lakeland Magic.
