Women's college basketball: Former Madison Edgewood player Estella Moschkau to transfer from Stanford

Madison Edgewood product Estella Moschkau, a junior basketball player at Stanford University, has announced plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer after completing her Stanford degree in three years.

“Infinitely grateful and happy with my time at Stanford. I have entered the portal and will be grad-transferring,” Moschkau posted in a Tweet on Tuesday morning.

Moschkau chose Stanford over the University of Wisconsin in what she called at the time a “really hard decision.”

Moschkau, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 1.3 points in almost four minutes per game over 23 appearances off the bench for the Cardinal last season. She made eight of 13 3-point attempts and was 11-for-19 overall from the field.

As a sophomore, she averaged 0.6 points in 3.2 minutes per game, with 23 appearances. As a freshman, she averaged 0.5 points in 2.1 minutes per game.

She represented Stanford at the 2019 USA Basketball Women's 3-on-3 National Championship in Las Vegas in May 2019 -- advancing to the quarterfinals on a team with Lacie Hull, Lexie Hull and Anna Wilson, sister of Seattle Seahawks quarterback and former UW athlete Russell Wilson.