Playing in the NBA has always been the ultimate goal for Marcus Domask.

The Southern Illinois men’s basketball standout is ready to take that next step as the Waupun graduate announced Wednesday afternoon he will explore the NBA draft process while maintaining college eligibility and entering the transfer portal.

“Ever since I was a kid it has been a dream of mine to play basketball at the highest level," Domask wrote in a tweet. "SIU has given me a chance to take a step closer to this dream. I trust and believe that God has a plan for me and can’t wait to see where this journey will continue to take me.”

Domask, who was Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball in 2019, would be the 10th Salukis player to play in the NBA. He was a consistent contributor for the Salukis since his freshman season in 2019-20, being named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Freshman of the Year. He started all 32 games that season and averaged 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, and was also named to the All-MVC second team.

Domask lost most of his sophomore season due to injury, appearing in just 10 games, but didn’t show any rust when he returned to the court. The 6-foot-6 forward started all 64 games the past two seasons, leading the Salukis in scoring, rebounds and assists in both seasons, joining Darren Brooks and Desmar Jackson as just the third player to do so in program history.

He averaged a career-best 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 2022-23. Domask tied his career high with 54 made 3-pointers and converted 120 of 137 free throws for a .876 free throw percentage.

He scored in double figures in all but five games, including 20 or more points 10 times, scoring a season-high 32 points twice. The Salukis finished this season (23-10, 14-6), but fell to eventual MVC Tournament champion Drake in the semifinals.

Domask was the ultimate model of consistency, averaging a program record 35.1 minutes per game over his career, and played 1,168 minutes this season, third-most in school history.

He finishes his Salukis career ninth on the all-time scoring list with 1,615 points. His career 15.2 points per game places him 14th all-time with a minimum of 50 games played.

“The past four years have given me some of the greatest moments of my life," Domask wrote. "I have nothing but gratitude toward coach (Bryan) Mullins and the staff for everything they have done for me. My teammates have turned into family and have made this journey unforgettable."

Domask earned All-MVC first team honors for the first time in 2023 while being named the league’s Scholar Athlete of the Year for the second straight year. He also garnered first-team Academic All-American honors with a 3.99 cumulative GPA.

