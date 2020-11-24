 Skip to main content
UW women's basketball season opener postponed
The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team's season opener against Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday has been postponed due to protocols related to COVID-19 for the Redhawks.

The two programs will look for a new date for the game.

The Badgers will continue practicing this week in preparation for their next game at 2 p.m. Sunday when they host Western Illinois at the Kohl Center.

