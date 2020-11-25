UW women's basketball season opener postponed due to COVID-19 protocols for Miami (Ohio)

The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team's season opener against Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday has been postponed due to protocols related to COVID-19 for the Redhawks.
The two programs will look for a new date for the game.
The Badgers will continue practicing this week in preparation for their next game at 2 p.m. Sunday when they host Western Illinois at the Kohl Center.
