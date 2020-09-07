Professional women's basketball: Barneveld's Hannah Whitish signs with German team

Whitish, who twice earned all-Big Ten Conference honors during her University of Nebraska career, has signed with the Rhein-Main Baskets of Bundesliga 2 and will depart in preparation for the team’s season opener next month.

Whitish averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for Nebraska last year, starting all 30 games and leading the team with 29.2 minutes per game. She finished No. 19 on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,228 points and No. 6 on the all-time assist chart with 470. Whitish is the first player in Nebraska history to hit combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 400 assists and 200 3-point baskets.