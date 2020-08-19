Prep boys basketball: Monroe's Cade Meyer commits to UW-Green Bay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cade Meyer, a 6-foot, 8-inch forward entering his senior year at Monroe, has verbally committed to play basketball next year for new coach Will Ryan at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

“Due to COVID and everything, I figured it was best for me to make a decision sooner rather than later,” Meyer said Wednesday. “It was time to settle on a school and turn my mind toward preparing for the season.”

Meyer averaged 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists and made 24 3-point baskets as a junior last season, as Monroe went 18-6 overall. He was a second-team All-Badger South pick in a conference loaded with talented individuals.

The Cheesemakers built an 11-3 record in the Badger Conference, finishing in second place behind Stoughton, and advanced to a WIAA Division 2 regional final before losing to DeForest.

This year, Meyer will be one of four talented returning starters for coach Brian Bassett’s Cheesemakers, including junior J.T. Seagraves, senior Max Golembiewski and junior Carson Leuzinger.

The UW-Green Bay program is Sun Prairie standout Colin Schaefer is about to start his freshman season with the UW-Green Bay program, and Meyer’s older brother, Conner, attends UW-Green Bay.