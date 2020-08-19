Prep boys basketball: Monroe's Cade Meyer commits to UW-Green Bay

Cade Meyer, a 6-foot, 8-inch forward entering his senior year at Monroe, has verbally committed to play basketball next year for new coach Will Ryan at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
“Due to COVID and everything, I figured it was best for me to make a decision sooner rather than later,” Meyer said Wednesday. “It was time to settle on a school and turn my mind toward preparing for the season.”
Meyer averaged 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists and made 24 3-point baskets as a junior last season, as Monroe went 18-6 overall. He was a second-team All-Badger South pick in a conference loaded with talented individuals.
The Cheesemakers built an 11-3 record in the Badger Conference, finishing in second place behind Stoughton, and advanced to a WIAA Division 2 regional final before losing to DeForest.
This year, Meyer will be one of four talented returning starters for coach Brian Bassett’s Cheesemakers, including junior J.T. Seagraves, senior Max Golembiewski and junior Carson Leuzinger.
The UW-Green Bay program is Sun Prairie standout Colin Schaefer is about to start his freshman season with the UW-Green Bay program, and Meyer’s older brother, Conner, attends UW-Green Bay.
“Coach was really happy” to hear of his commitment, Meyer said. “He knew it was a good fit for me there. He was happy he could get a Wisconsin kid to come to a Wisconsin school and get other kids to follow, possibly.”
According to Meyer’s Twitter account, he had also received offers from UW-Milwaukee, Valparaiso, Stetson, Holy Cross, Western Illinois, Rice and South Dakota State.
The June hiring of Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin men’s coach Bo Ryan, was one of the reasons Meyer decided to get in on the ground floor with the Phoenix.
“They’re rebuilding, and I wanted to be a part of something that’s growing,” Meyer said. “If we can start out on a good foot, we might be able to change the way GB basketball is known, and make it a very good Division I school.”
Ryan replaced Linc Darner, who was fired last spring after five seasons. The Phoenix went 17-16 overall and 11-7 in the Horizon League last season.
“The (Horizon League) is definitely slept on a little bit,” Meyer said. “With time, it’s going to get a lot better, and better kids are going to start coming to Horizon League teams.
“Wisconsin and Marquette are the big Division I schools in Wisconsin, but we want to show we belong up there, too.”
Meyer also cleared 6 feet, 9 inches to win the WIAA Division 2 state high jump championship as a sophomore. No track and field season was held last spring due to COVID-19.
